Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu
Poster of Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu
Рейтинги
7.8 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu

Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu

Steins;Gate: Fuka Ryouiki no Déjà vu 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

After the events of the anime, Rintarou begins to feel the repercussions of extensive time travel, and eventually completely fades from reality. Kurisu, being the only companion to remember him, now must find a way to bring him back.
Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu - trailer
Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu  trailer
Country Japan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 28 March 2017
World premiere 20 April 2013
Release date
20 April 2013 Japan
5 December 2013 South Korea
Worldwide Gross $4,843,719
Production AT-X, Cinema Sunshine, Frontier Works
Also known as
Gekijouban Steins;Gate: Fuka ryouiki no dejavu, Steins;Gate: The Movie - Load Region of Déjà Vu, Steins;Gate - Il film, Steins;Gate - The Movie, Steins;Gate: El déjà vu de la región de carga, Steins;Gate: Gánh Nặng Ký Ức, Steins;Gate: Loading Area of Déjà vu, Steins;Gate: O Filme, Брама;Штейна: Область Перезавантаження Дежавю, Врата Штейна: Дежа вю, 劇場版 シュタインズ・ゲート 負荷領域のデジャヴ, 命运石之门剧场版：负荷领域的既视感
Director
Kanji Wakabayashi
Cast
Saori Gotō
Kana Hanazawa
Kana Hanazawa
Asami Imai
Yu Kobayashi
Yu Kobayashi
Mamoru Miyano
Mamoru Miyano
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu
Violet Evergarden: The Movie 8.3
Violet Evergarden: The Movie (2020)
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch 7.4
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch (2019)
Psychic School Wars 5.9
Psychic School Wars (2012)
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple 7.7
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple (2018)
The Empire of Corpses 5.9
The Empire of Corpses (2015)

Cartoon rating

7.8
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Rintarou Okabe Time-leap machines and time machines should never be built! Even if you can figure out how to do it, you should never ever build one!
Kurisu Makise If I don't do something, you'll vanish. You will never have existed... I have no choice but to change the past!
Rintarou Okabe And what if you fail? What if it doesn't go well? The answer is simple. You do it again. You keep going back to the past until you succeed. As long as they have the means to go back in time, that's what people will do.
Rintarou Okabe But it'll only increase the suffering. A change in the past will always affect something else. It will never change in a way that's convenient for you. If you save someone, you will lose someone... Dreams you finally fulfilled won't exist anymore. Your long-held desires will be snatched away, eradicated... and when the change you hoped for doesn't happen, you will have to keep facing that inescapable reality again and again, again and again!
Rintarou Okabe Do you realize the pain of continuously repeating all of that while bearing the responsibility for all of those losses? Do you understand the fear of losing your humanity after it wears you down?
Kurisu Makise But...
Rintarou Okabe Even if you have the means, the past ust not be changed. You must not turn chance into reality.
Rintarou Okabe No one knows the future. It's because the past cannot be undone that people can accept all sorts of pain, adversity, and cruel accidnets, yet still move forward.
Kurisu Makise The what are you going to do, Okabe? You're going to disappear! I... I saw it... A world where you don't exist. A lab with only Mayuri, Hashida, and me... Where nobody remembers you... It was crueler than death! Any mark or meaning of your existence will disappear!
Rintarou Okabe ...I don't care.
Film Trailers All trailers
Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu - trailer
Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more