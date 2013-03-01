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Poster of Sparks
5.1
Sparks - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Sparks
5.1

Sparks

, 2013
Sparks
USA / Thriller, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Sparks
5.1
Sparks - Trailer
Sparks  Trailer

Synopsis

A masked vigilante who discovers the dark side to heroism. Going after the nation's most notorious super criminal leaves Sparks' life and reputation in ruins.

Cast

Chase Williamson
Ian Sparks
Ashley Bell
Ashley Bell
Lady Heavenly
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
Archer
Jake Busey
Jake Busey
Sledge
William Katt
Matanza
Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati
Dawn
Clint Howard
Clint Howard
Gordon Eldridge
Scott Rinker
Mr. Docherty
David Sobolov
Jason Driver
Larry Cedar
Larry Cedar
Mr. Prather
Director Todd Burrows, Chris Folino
Writer Chris Folino
Composer Jacob Shea
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 1 March 2013
World premiere 1 March 2013
Release date
1 March 2013 Russia 16+
1 March 2013 Kazakhstan
1 March 2013 USA
1 March 2013 Ukraine
Also known as
Sparks, Sparks - Avengers from Hell, Tia Chớp Mặt Nạ Đen, Спаркс

Film rating

5.1
Rate 13 votes
4.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Sparks - Trailer
Sparks Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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