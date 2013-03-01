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5.1
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Sparks
5.1
Sparks
, 2013
Sparks
USA / Thriller, Action / 18+
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5.1
Sparks
Trailer
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Synopsis
A masked vigilante who discovers the dark side to heroism. Going after the nation's most notorious super criminal leaves Sparks' life and reputation in ruins.
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Cast
Chase Williamson
Ian Sparks
Ashley Bell
Lady Heavenly
Clancy Brown
Archer
Jake Busey
Sledge
William Katt
Matanza
Marina Squerciati
Dawn
Clint Howard
Gordon Eldridge
Scott Rinker
Mr. Docherty
David Sobolov
Jason Driver
Larry Cedar
Mr. Prather
Director
Todd Burrows
,
Chris Folino
Writer
Chris Folino
Composer
Jacob Shea
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
1 March 2013
World premiere
1 March 2013
Release date
1 March 2013
Russia
16+
1 March 2013
Kazakhstan
1 March 2013
USA
1 March 2013
Ukraine
Also known as
Sparks, Sparks - Avengers from Hell, Tia Chớp Mặt Nạ Đen, Спаркс
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
13
votes
4.7
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