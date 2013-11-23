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Poster of The Day of the Doctor
8.9
The Day of the Doctor - russian teaser
Kinoafisha Films The Day of the Doctor
8.9

The Day of the Doctor

, 2013
The Day of the Doctor
Great Britain / Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Day of the Doctor
8.9
The Day of the Doctor - russian teaser
The Day of the Doctor  russian teaser

Synopsis

In 2013, something terrible is awakening in London's National Gallery; in 1562, a murderous plot is afoot in Elizabethan England; and somewhere in space an ancient battle reaches its devastating conclusion.

Cast

Matt Smith
Matt Smith
David Tennant
David Tennant
Jenna Coleman
Jenna Coleman
Billie Piper
Billie Piper
Jemma Redgrave
Jemma Redgrave
John Hurt
John Hurt
Director Nick Hurran
Writer Steven Moffat, Terry Nation, Robert Banks Stewart, Kit Pedler
Composer Murray Gold
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 23 November 2013
Release date
23 November 2013 Russia 12+
23 November 2013 Kazakhstan
23 November 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $5,074,950
Production BBC Worldwide
Also known as
The Day of the Doctor

Film rating

8.9
Rate 11 votes
9.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Day of the Doctor - russian teaser
The Day of the Doctor Russian teaser
The Day of the Doctor - trailer 1
The Day of the Doctor Trailer 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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