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The Day of the Doctor
8.9
The Day of the Doctor
, 2013
The Day of the Doctor
Great Britain / Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
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8.9
The Day of the Doctor
russian teaser
russian teaser
Synopsis
In 2013, something terrible is awakening in London's National Gallery; in 1562, a murderous plot is afoot in Elizabethan England; and somewhere in space an ancient battle reaches its devastating conclusion.
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Cast
Matt Smith
David Tennant
Jenna Coleman
Billie Piper
Jemma Redgrave
John Hurt
Director
Nick Hurran
Writer
Steven Moffat
,
Terry Nation
,
Robert Banks Stewart
,
Kit Pedler
Composer
Murray Gold
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
23 November 2013
Release date
23 November 2013
Russia
12+
23 November 2013
Kazakhstan
23 November 2013
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$5,074,950
Production
BBC Worldwide
Also known as
The Day of the Doctor
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
11
votes
9.3
IMDb
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The Day of the Doctor
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The Day of the Doctor
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Quotes
War Doctor
Great men are forged in fire. It is the privilege of lesser men to light the flame.
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