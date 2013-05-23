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Poster of Max Rose
6.2
Max Rose - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Max Rose
6.2

Max Rose

, 2013
Max Rose
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Max Rose
6.2
Max Rose - Trailer
Max Rose  Trailer

Synopsis

A jazz pianist makes a discovery days before the death of his wife that causes him to believe his sixty-five year marriage was a lie. He embarks on an exploration of his own past that brings him face to face with a menagerie of characters from a bygone era.

Cast

Kerry Bishé
Kerry Bishé
Annie Rose
Jerry Lewis
Max Rose
Illeana Douglas
Illeana Douglas
Jenny Flowers
Kevin Pollak
Kevin Pollak
Christopher Rose
Claire Bloom
Eva Rose
Fred Willard
Fred Willard
Jim Clark
Dean Stockwell
Ben Tracey
Rance Howard
Walter Prewitt
Lee Weaver
Lee Miller
Angela Elayne Gibbs
Nurse
Stephanie Katherine Grant
Jenny Rose
Director Daniel Noah
Writer Daniel Noah
Composer Morgan Z Whirledge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 23 May 2013
Release date
23 May 2013 Russia 12+
23 May 2013 Kazakhstan
2 September 2016 USA
23 May 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $66,680
Production Lightstream Entertainment, Blackbird, Rush River Entertainment
Also known as
Max Rose, Maks Rouz, Макс Роуз

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Max Rose - Trailer
Max Rose Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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