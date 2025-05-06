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4.7
Kinoafisha
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Alpinisty
4.7
Alpinisty
, 2013
Alpinisty
Russia / Adventure / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
4.7
Cast
Aleksandr Rapoport
Vigen Stepanyan
Armen Petrosyan
Sharam
Natalia Bardo
Natasha
Alexandr Nosik
Eror
Dimitri Klepatski
Sereii
Natalya Gromushkina
Mariya
Ayk Tadevosyan
Dzhamad
Aram Karakhanyan
Al'gis
Rey Gaetano
Kolya
Odissey Arutyunyan
Oaer
David Katsarava
Kircanor
Director
Arshaluys Harutyunyan
Writer
Mikhail Pogosov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2013
Also known as
Alpinisty, Альпинисты
More
Film rating
4.7
Rate
10
votes
4.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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