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Poster of Alpinisty
4.7
Kinoafisha Films Alpinisty
4.7

Alpinisty

, 2013
Alpinisty
Russia / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Alpinisty
4.7

Cast

Aleksandr Rapoport
Aleksandr Rapoport
Vigen Stepanyan
Armen Petrosyan
Sharam
Natalia Bardo
Natalia Bardo
Natasha
Alexandr Nosik
Alexandr Nosik
Eror
Dimitri Klepatski
Sereii
Natalya Gromushkina
Natalya Gromushkina
Mariya
Ayk Tadevosyan
Dzhamad
Aram Karakhanyan
Al'gis
Rey Gaetano
Kolya
Odissey Arutyunyan
Oaer
David Katsarava
Kircanor
Director Arshaluys Harutyunyan
Writer Mikhail Pogosov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2013
Also known as
Alpinisty, Альпинисты

Film rating

4.7
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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