Poster of 1+1 At Home: New Year
1 poster
1+1 At Home: New Year

1+1 At Home: New Year

1+1 At Home: New Year 18+
Country Ukraine
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2013
Director
Dmitry Malkov
Cast
Anna Polishchuk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Kravets
Olena Kravets
Film rating

3.8
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
