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Poster of Charlie's Country
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Charlie's Country
7.3

Charlie's Country

, 2013
Charlie's Country
Australia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Charlie's Country
7.3

Synopsis

Displeased with the intervention of whitefella laws, Charlie takes off to live the old way and sets off a chain reaction of enlightening difficulties.

Cast

David Gulpilil
David Gulpilil
Charlie
Peter Djigirr
Black Pete
Luke Ford
Luke Ford
Policeman Luke
Wayne Anthoney
Lizzie Durrurrnga
Bank Teller
Bobby Bunungurr
Bobby
Frances Djulibing
Supermarket Woman
Michael Dawa
Micky
Paul Blackwell
Paul Blackwell
Errol
Peter Minygululu
Old Lulu
John Brumpton
Policeman Brum
Director Rolf de Heer
Writer Rolf de Heer, David Gulpilil
Composer Graham Tardif
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 25 July 2014
World premiere 12 October 2013
Release date
12 October 2013 Australia
5 July 2014 Czechia
17 December 2014 France
12 October 2013 Romania 18+
Worldwide Gross $658,179
Production Adelaide Film Festival, Bula'bula Arts Aboriginal, Larrakia Nation Aboriginal
Also known as
Charlie's Country, Az őslakos, Charliejeva dežela, El país de Charlie, Kraina Charliego, Le Pays de Charlie, O País de Charlie, Η χώρα του Τσάρλι, Страна Чарли, Страната на Чарли, Чарлијева земља, 查理之国

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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