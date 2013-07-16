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Poster of State of Mind: The Psychology of Control
6.7
Kinoafisha Films State of Mind: The Psychology of Control
6.7

State of Mind: The Psychology of Control

, 2013
State of Mind: The Psychology of Control
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of State of Mind: The Psychology of Control
6.7

Synopsis

From cradle to grave our parents, peers, institutions and society inform our values and behaviors but this process has been hijacked. State Of Mind examines the science of control that has evolved over generations to keep us firmly in place so that dictators, power brokers and corporate puppeteers may profit from our ignorance and slavery. From the anvil of compulsory schooling to media and entertainment, we are kept in perpetual bondage to the ideas that shape our actions. State Of Mind delves into the abyss to expose the true agendas at work. This film reveals the secret manipulations at work and provides shocking and suppressed historical and current examples. From the ancient roots of the control of human behavior to its maturity in the mind control experiments of intelligence agencies and other organs of manipulation, State Of Mind reveals a plan for the future that drives home the dreadful price of our ignorance.

Cast

Lisa Arbercheski
Narrator
Kaye Beach
Self
G. Edward Griffin
Self
Richard Andrew Grove
Self
Kurt Haskell
Self
Charlotte Iserbyte
Self
Alex Jones
Self
Bruce Levine
Self
Jon Rappoport
Self
Craig Roberts
Self
Director James Lane
Writer Richard Andrew Grove
Composer John Michael
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 16 July 2013
Release date
16 July 2013 USA G
Budget $350,000
Production Free Mind Films, Tragedy and Hope Studios
Also known as
State of Mind: The Psychology of Control

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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