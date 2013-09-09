7.1The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him, 2013
USA / Drama / 18+
Synopsis
Told from the male perspective, the story of a couple trying to reclaim the life and love they once knew and pick up the pieces of a past that may be too far gone.
Cast
Director Ned Benson
Writer Ned Benson
Composer Ryan Lott
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 14 February 2015
World premiere 9 September 2013
Release date
|9 September 2013
|Russia
|16+
|9 September 2013
|Kazakhstan
|1 January 2015
|Portugal
|10 October 2014
|USA
|9 September 2013
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $109,144
Production Unison Films, Myriad Pictures, Kim and Jim Productions
Also known as
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him, Dois Lados do Amor: Ele, Egy szerelem története: A férfi, Eleanor Rigby kadumine, Eleonoros Rigbi dingimas, La desaparición de Eleanor Rigby: Él, La scomparsa di Eleanor Rigby - Lui, O Desaparecimento de Eleanor Rigby: Ele, Zniknięcie Eleanor Rigby: On, Η εξαφάνιση της Έλενορ Ρίγκμπι: Εκείνος, Зникнення Елеанор Рігбі: Він, Исчезновение Элеанор Ригби: Он, ラブストーリーズ コナーの涙, 因為愛情：在她消失以後, 엘리노어 릭비: 그 남자, ラブストーリーズ コナーの涙：2014
Updated 12 November 2020
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