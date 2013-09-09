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Poster of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
7.1

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him

, 2013
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him
7.1
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him - Trailer
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him  Trailer

Synopsis

Told from the male perspective, the story of a couple trying to reclaim the life and love they once knew and pick up the pieces of a past that may be too far gone.

Cast

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain
Eleanor Rigby
James McAvoy
James McAvoy
Conor Ludlow
Bill Hader
Bill Hader
Stuart
Viola Davis
Viola Davis
Professor Lillian Friedman
William Hurt
William Hurt
Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Mary Rigby
Jess Weixler
Ciarán Hinds
Ciarán Hinds
Spencer Ludlow
Nina Arianda
Nina Arianda
Alexis
Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James
Sia
Jeremy Shamos
Jeremy Shamos
Evangelist
Marta Milans
Marta Milans
Phoebe
Director Ned Benson
Writer Ned Benson
Composer Ryan Lott
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 14 February 2015
World premiere 9 September 2013
Release date
9 September 2013 Russia 16+
9 September 2013 Kazakhstan
1 January 2015 Portugal
10 October 2014 USA
9 September 2013 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $109,144
Production Unison Films, Myriad Pictures, Kim and Jim Productions
Also known as
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him, Dois Lados do Amor: Ele, Egy szerelem története: A férfi, Eleanor Rigby kadumine, Eleonoros Rigbi dingimas, La desaparición de Eleanor Rigby: Él, La scomparsa di Eleanor Rigby - Lui, O Desaparecimento de Eleanor Rigby: Ele, Zniknięcie Eleanor Rigby: On, Η εξαφάνιση της Έλενορ Ρίγκμπι: Εκείνος, Зникнення Елеанор Рігбі: Він, Исчезновение Элеанор Ригби: Он, ラブストーリーズ　コナーの涙, 因為愛情：在她消失以後, 엘리노어 릭비: 그 남자, ラブストーリーズ コナーの涙：2014

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

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The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him - Trailer
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Trailer
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him - Clip 2
The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby: Him Clip 2
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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