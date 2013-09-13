Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.2
Kinoafisha
Films
The Wine of Summer
5.2
The Wine of Summer
, 2013
The Wine of Summer
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
5.2
Synopsis
A frustrated actor travels to Spain in search of a playwright, a trip that unexpectedly binds him to a group of five previously unconnected people.
Expand
Cast
Sonia Braga
Eliza
Ethan Peck
James
Elsa Pataky
Veronica
Najwa Nimri
Bob Wells
Carlo
Nicholas Dominic Talvola
Nico
Marcia Gay Harden
Shelley
Afrika Bibang
Serafina
Jonathan Mellor
Henry
Kelsey Asbille
Brit
Dominic Allburn
Roberto
Director
Philippe Falardeau
,
Maria Matteoli
Writer
Elsa Pataky
,
Maria Matteoli
Composer
Andrew Collberg
,
Mario Matteoli
,
Nicholas Dominic Talvola
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
13 September 2013
Release date
13 September 2013
Portugal
MPAA
PG
Budget
$1,300,000
Production
Public Media Works
Also known as
The Wine of Summer, Letnie wino, Tinto de Verano, Un Viatge cap al Destí, Vágyak nyomában, Vinho de Verão, Виното на лятото, Летнее вино
More
Film rating
5.2
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Parallel Tales
2026, France / Belgium / Italy / USA / Saudi Arabia, Crime, Drama, Detective
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree