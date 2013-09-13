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Poster of The Wine of Summer
5.2
Kinoafisha Films The Wine of Summer
5.2

The Wine of Summer

, 2013
The Wine of Summer
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of The Wine of Summer
5.2

Synopsis

A frustrated actor travels to Spain in search of a playwright, a trip that unexpectedly binds him to a group of five previously unconnected people.

Cast

Sonia Braga
Sonia Braga
Eliza
Ethan Peck
Ethan Peck
James
Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky
Veronica
Najwa Nimri
Najwa Nimri
Bob Wells
Carlo
Nicholas Dominic Talvola
Nico
Marcia Gay Harden
Marcia Gay Harden
Shelley
Afrika Bibang
Serafina
Jonathan Mellor
Henry
Kelsey Asbille
Kelsey Asbille
Brit
Dominic Allburn
Dominic Allburn
Roberto
Director Philippe Falardeau, Maria Matteoli
Writer Elsa Pataky, Maria Matteoli
Composer Andrew Collberg, Mario Matteoli, Nicholas Dominic Talvola
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 13 September 2013
Release date
13 September 2013 Portugal
MPAA PG
Budget $1,300,000
Production Public Media Works
Also known as
The Wine of Summer, Letnie wino, Tinto de Verano, Un Viatge cap al Destí, Vágyak nyomában, Vinho de Verão, Виното на лятото, Летнее вино

Film rating

5.2
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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