6.3Vic et Flo ont vu un ours
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear, 2013
Canada / Drama / 18+
Cast
Pierrette Robitaille
Victoria Champagne
Pier-Luc Funk
Charlot Smith
Georges Molnar
Emile Champagne
Ramon Cespedes
Complice de Jackie
Ted Pluviose
L'amant
Director Denis Côté
Writer Denis Côté
Composer Melissa Lavergne
Film details
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 4 September 2013
Release date
|19 June 2014
|Brazil
|1 July 2014
|Canada
|4 September 2013
|France
|1 July 2014
|Germany
|1 July 2014
|Poland
|20 March 2014
|Portugal
|22 June 2014
|Serbia
Worldwide Gross $5,613
Production La Maison de Prod, Super Ecran, Metafilms
Also known as
Vic + Flo ont vu un ours, Vic + Flo Saw a Bear, Vic + Flo haben einen Bären gesehen, Vic + Flo Viram Um Urso, Vic + Flo zobaczyły niedźwiedzia, Vic et Flo ont vu un ours, Vic+Flo Saw a Bear, Vic+Flo Viram um Urso, Vik i Flo su videle medveda, Η Βικ + η Φλο είδαν μια αρκούδα, Вик и Фло увидели медведя, ヴィクとフロ、熊に会う, 在世界邊緣遇見熊, 빅 + 플로, Vic & Flo ont vu un ours, Vic+Flo hanno visto un orso
Updated 29 April 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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