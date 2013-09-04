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Poster of Vic + Flo Saw a Bear
6.3
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Vic + Flo Saw a Bear
6.3

Vic + Flo Saw a Bear

, 2013
Vic et Flo ont vu un ours
Canada / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Vic + Flo Saw a Bear
6.3
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear - Trailer
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear  Trailer

Cast

Marc-André Grondin
Marc-André Grondin
Guillaume Perreira-Leduc
Pierrette Robitaille
Victoria Champagne
Inka Malovic
Marie Brassard
Jackie
Olivier Aubin
Nicolas Smith
Guy Thauvette
Yvon Champagne
Romane Bohringer
Romane Bohringer
Florence Richemont
Pier-Luc Funk
Charlot Smith
Georges Molnar
Emile Champagne
Ramon Cespedes
Complice de Jackie
Ted Pluviose
L'amant
Director Denis Côté
Writer Denis Côté
Composer Melissa Lavergne
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 4 September 2013
Release date
19 June 2014 Brazil
1 July 2014 Canada
4 September 2013 France
1 July 2014 Germany
1 July 2014 Poland
20 March 2014 Portugal
22 June 2014 Serbia
Worldwide Gross $5,613
Production La Maison de Prod, Super Ecran, Metafilms
Also known as
Vic + Flo ont vu un ours, Vic + Flo Saw a Bear, Vic + Flo haben einen Bären gesehen, Vic + Flo Viram Um Urso, Vic + Flo zobaczyły niedźwiedzia, Vic et Flo ont vu un ours, Vic+Flo Saw a Bear, Vic+Flo Viram um Urso, Vik i Flo su videle medveda, Η Βικ + η Φλο είδαν μια αρκούδα, Вик и Фло увидели медведя, ヴィクとフロ、熊に会う, 在世界邊緣遇見熊, 빅 + 플로, Vic & Flo ont vu un ours, Vic+Flo hanno visto un orso

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear - Trailer
Vic + Flo Saw a Bear Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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