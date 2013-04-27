A giant alien spider escapes from a military lab and rampage the city of Los Angeles. When a massive military strike fails, it is up to a team of scientists and one clever exterminator to kill the creature before the city is destroyed.
ProductionEpic Pictures Group, Film Entertainment Services, ICE Animations
Also known as
Big Ass Spider!, Mega Spider, ¡Araña de grande!, Alien Spider, Bazi nagy pók, Biggest Spider!, Méga araignée, Mega Aranha, Mega paianjenul, Mega pająk, MEGA SPIDER メガ・スパイダー, Megaaraña, Monstrpavouk, Nhện Khổng Lồ Nổi Loạn, Pająk gigant, Päratu ämblik, Une sale grosse araignée!, Veľký zadok pavúk!, Webs Takht Gadol!, Wielkodupy pająk, Μία (πολύ) μεγάλη αράχνη!, Грамадански паяк, Мегапаук, 妖獸大蛛王!, 恶魔蜘蛛王, 豪華臀蜘蛛！, Big Ass Spider! - Jetzt bist du am Arsch!, Araña Malvada