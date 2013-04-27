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Poster of Big Ass Spider!
5.3
Big Ass Spider! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Big Ass Spider!
5.3

Big Ass Spider!

, 2013
Big Ass Spider
USA / Adventure, Comedy, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Big Ass Spider!
5.3
Big Ass Spider! - Trailer
Big Ass Spider!  Trailer

Synopsis

A giant alien spider escapes from a military lab and rampage the city of Los Angeles. When a massive military strike fails, it is up to a team of scientists and one clever exterminator to kill the creature before the city is destroyed.

Cast

Lin Shaye
Lin Shaye
Mrs. Jefferson
Greg Grunberg
Greg Grunberg
Alex Mathis
Ray Wise
Ray Wise
Major Braxton C. Tanner
Clare Kramer
Lt. Karly Brant
Lloyd Kaufman
Lloyd Kaufman
Patrick Bauchau
Patrick Bauchau
Dr. Lucas
Lombardo Boyar
Jose Ramos
Ruben Pla
Carl The Mortician
Alexis Kendra
Nurse Lisa
Bob Bledsoe
Director Harris
Eben Kostbar
Lead Technician
Director Mike Mendes
Writer Gregory Gieras
Composer Ceiri Torjussen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 27 April 2013
Release date
17 October 2013 Australia
27 April 2013 Estonia
3 January 2014 Germany
18 October 2013 USA
MPAA PG-13
Budget $600,000
Production Epic Pictures Group, Film Entertainment Services, ICE Animations
Also known as
Big Ass Spider!, Mega Spider, ¡Araña de grande!, Alien Spider, Bazi nagy pók, Biggest Spider!, Méga araignée, Mega Aranha, Mega paianjenul, Mega pająk, MEGA SPIDER メガ・スパイダー, Megaaraña, Monstrpavouk, Nhện Khổng Lồ Nổi Loạn, Pająk gigant, Päratu ämblik, Une sale grosse araignée!, Veľký zadok pavúk!, Webs Takht Gadol!, Wielkodupy pająk, Μία (πολύ) μεγάλη αράχνη!, Грамадански паяк, Мегапаук, 妖獸大蛛王!, 恶魔蜘蛛王, 豪華臀蜘蛛！, Big Ass Spider! - Jetzt bist du am Arsch!, Araña Malvada

Film rating

5.3
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Big Ass Spider! - Trailer
Big Ass Spider! Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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