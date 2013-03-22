In postwar Hong Kong, legendary Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man is reluctantly called into action once more, when what begin as simple challenges from rival kung fu styles soon draw him into the dark and dangerous underworld of the Triads. Now, to defend life and honor, he has no choice but to fight one last time...
ProductionNational Arts Films Production, Emperor Film Production, Prosperity Pictures
Also known as
Yip Man: Jung gik yat zin, Ip Man: The Final Fight, Diệp Vấn: Trận Chiến Cuối Cùng, I ystati mahi, Ip Man - La Ultima Pelea, Ip Man 4: The Final Fight, Ip Man: A Batalha Final, Ip Man: A végső harc, Ip Man: Final Fight, Ip Man: Le combat final, Ip Man: Ostateczna walka, Ip Man: Ostatnia walka, Ip Man: Posljednja borba, Ip Man: Son Dövüş, Ye Wen: Zhong ji yi zhan, Yip Man: Jung gik yat jin, Η ύστατη μάχη, Ип Ман: Последняя схватка, Іп Мен: Остання сутичка, イップ・マン 最終章, 葉問：終極一戰, Ip Man - A Batalha Final, 叶问 - 终极一战, IP Man - Final Fight, Ip Man : Le combat final, Ip Man The Final Fight (2013), Ip Man: La lucha final, Ip Man: Η Ύστατη Μάχη, 엽문4: 종극일전, Ip Man - La pelea final, 叶问终极篇之香江岁月
Film rating
6.1
Rate10 votes
6.1IMDb
Updated 15 November 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.