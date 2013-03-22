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Poster of Ip Man: The Final Fight
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Ip Man: The Final Fight
6.1

Ip Man: The Final Fight

, 2013
Yip Man: Jung gik yat zin
Hong Kong / Action, Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Ip Man: The Final Fight
6.1

Synopsis

In postwar Hong Kong, legendary Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man is reluctantly called into action once more, when what begin as simple challenges from rival kung fu styles soon draw him into the dark and dangerous underworld of the Triads. Now, to defend life and honor, he has no choice but to fight one last time...

Cast

Anthony Wong
Anthony Wong
Yip Man
Gillian Chung
Chan Sei-mui
Eric Tsang
Eric Tsang
Ng Chung
Timmy Hung
Leung Sheung
Xiong Xinxin
Local Dragon
Anita Yuen
Liu Kai-chi
Fung Hak-On
Ken Lo
Jordan Chan
Tang Shing
Marvel Chow
Wang Dong
Chuchu Zhou
Jenny
Director Herman Yau
Writer Erica Li
Composer Jan-Hung Mak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 5 June 2017
World premiere 22 March 2013
Release date
20 September 2013 Australia M
22 March 2013 China
22 March 2013 Germany 16
28 March 2013 Hong Kong
20 September 2013 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $3,967,001
Production National Arts Films Production, Emperor Film Production, Prosperity Pictures
Also known as
Yip Man: Jung gik yat zin, Ip Man: The Final Fight, Diệp Vấn: Trận Chiến Cuối Cùng, I ystati mahi, Ip Man - La Ultima Pelea, Ip Man 4: The Final Fight, Ip Man: A Batalha Final, Ip Man: A végső harc, Ip Man: Final Fight, Ip Man: Le combat final, Ip Man: Ostateczna walka, Ip Man: Ostatnia walka, Ip Man: Posljednja borba, Ip Man: Son Dövüş, Ye Wen: Zhong ji yi zhan, Yip Man: Jung gik yat jin, Η ύστατη μάχη, Ип Ман: Последняя схватка, Іп Мен: Остання сутичка, イップ・マン　最終章, 葉問：終極一戰, Ip Man - A Batalha Final, 叶问 - 终极一战, IP Man - Final Fight, Ip Man : Le combat final, Ip Man The Final Fight (2013), Ip Man: La lucha final, Ip Man: Η Ύστατη Μάχη, 엽문4: 종극일전, Ip Man - La pelea final, 叶问终极篇之香江岁月

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 15 November 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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