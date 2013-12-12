Käshbasshy zholy, Fiery River, Calea liderului, Camino del Líder 2: Aventuras en el Fuego, Eiga Fiery River, El Camino de Líder 2, Juhi tee, La Journée de Noursoultan: Feu d'artifice, Līdera ceļš, Put lidera. Ognennaya reka, The Leader's Way: Fiery River, Путь лидера, The Leader's Way, The Leader's Way. Fiery River, Елбасы жолы. От-өзен, Путь Лидера. Огненная река.
Film rating
5.0
Rate11 votes
4.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Tekst ot avtoraIn June 1950, Nursultan tried to help us in Termitau and destroy them. However, a soviet newspaper needs to help before the next journey to defend.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.