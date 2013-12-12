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Poster of Käshbasshy zholy
5.0
Kinoafisha Films Käshbasshy zholy
5.0

Käshbasshy zholy

, 2013
Елбасы жолы
Kazakhstan / Biography / 18+
Poster of Käshbasshy zholy
5.0

Cast

Nurlan Alimzhanov
Nurzhuman Yqtymbaev
Father
Natalya Arinbasarova
Natalya Arinbasarova
Mother
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Professor
Valentin Gaft
Valentin Gaft
Professor
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Sekretar' gorkoma
Arman Asenov
Maksat
Zhanna Kuanysheva
Vrach
Gennadi Vengerov
Gennadi Vengerov
Tekst ot avtora
Director Rustem Abdrashev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 12 December 2013
Release date
12 December 2013 Kazakhstan
Production Kazakhfilm Studios
Also known as
Käshbasshy zholy, Fiery River, Calea liderului, Camino del Líder 2: Aventuras en el Fuego, Eiga Fiery River, El Camino de Líder 2, Juhi tee, La Journée de Noursoultan: Feu d'artifice, Līdera ceļš, Put lidera. Ognennaya reka, The Leader's Way: Fiery River, Путь лидера, The Leader's Way, The Leader's Way. Fiery River, Елбасы жолы. От-өзен, Путь Лидера. Огненная река.

Film rating

5.0
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb

Quotes

Tekst ot avtora In June 1950, Nursultan tried to help us in Termitau and destroy them. However, a soviet newspaper needs to help before the next journey to defend.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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