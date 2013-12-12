In June 1950, Nursultan tried to help us in Termitau and destroy them. However, a soviet newspaper needs to help before the next journey to defend.

Tekst ot avtora In June 1950, Nursultan tried to help us in Termitau and destroy them. However, a soviet newspaper needs to help before the next journey to defend.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.