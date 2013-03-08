Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.3
Child's Pose

Pozitia copilului / Child's Pose 18+
Synopsis

The news of a fatal car accident involving her son will trigger against all odds, a mother's struggle to set her child free.
Child's Pose - trailer
Child's Pose  trailer
Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 1 November 2013
World premiere 8 March 2013
Release date
26 September 2013 Denmark
15 January 2014 France
23 May 2013 Germany
17 October 2013 Greece
27 March 2014 Portugal
8 March 2013 Romania
23 December 2013 Spain
19 February 2014 USA
Budget €850,000
Worldwide Gross $994,126
Production Parada Film, Hai Hui Entertainement, HBO Romania
Also known as
Pozitia copilului, Child's Pose, La postura del hijo, Anyai szív, Ben yakhid, Çocuk Pozu, Cornelias kärlek, Il caso Kerenes, Instinto Materno, La mirada del hijo, Lapse poos, Madre e hijo, Mãe e Filho, Mare i fill, Mère et fils, Mor & søn, Mor og sønn, Mutter & Sohn, Mutter und Sohn, Oikogeneiaki ypothesi, Pozice dítěte, Pozicija deteta, Pozycja dziecka, Uloga deteta, Οικογενειακή υπόθεση, Поза дитини, Поза ребёнка, Позиция на дете, 愛的佔有慾, 私の、息子
Director
Cãlin Peter Netzer
Cast
Luminița Gheorghiu
Luminița Gheorghiu
Bogdan Dumitrache
Natașa Raab
Ilinca Goia
Florin Zamfirescu
7.3
7.3 IMDb
Quotes
Cornelia Keneres What did I do wrong?
Barbu Never mind now. I'm putting this on the table. You can say yes or no. You either let me call you when I feel like it, or it's nothing. And a suggestion. If it's hard, find a substitute. A dog, a lover, a hobby. People your age visit the Pyramids.
Cornelia Keneres Other people my age have a normal relationship with their child. Parents find their fulfillment in their children. Everything they failed to accomplish, they achieve through their children.
Barbu So we're agreed.
Child's Pose - trailer
Child's Pose Trailer
