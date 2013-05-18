Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Jimmy P.
Poster of Jimmy P.
Рейтинги
6.1 IMDb Rating: 6.1
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Jimmy P.

Jimmy P.

Jimmy P. 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A troubled Native American veteran forms an extraordinary friendship with his maverick French psychoanalyst as they try to find a cure to his suffering.
Jimmy P. - trailer
Jimmy P.  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 10 January 2015
World premiere 18 May 2013
Release date
18 May 2013 Russia 16+
11 September 2013 France
1 March 2014 Germany
20 March 2014 Italy
18 May 2013 Kazakhstan
21 March 2014 Spain
2 May 2014 Turkey
14 February 2014 USA
18 May 2013 Ukraine
Budget $10,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,470,582
Production Why Not Productions, Orange Studio, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Jimmy P., Beszélgetések egy indiánnal, Düş ve Gerçek, Džimi P., Jimmy P: Realidade e Sonho, Jimmy P. - Psychotherapie eines Indianers, Jimmy P. (Psychothérapie d'un Indien des Plaines), Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Jimmy Picard, Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Terapia Intensiva, Τζίμι Π. - Η ψυχοθεραπεία ενός Ινδιάνου των πεδιάδων, Джими Пи: Психотерапия на индианец от прерията, Джимми Пикард, ジミーとジョルジュ　心の欠片を探して
Director
Arnaud Desplechin
Arnaud Desplechin
Cast
Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro
Mathieu Amalric
Mathieu Amalric
Gina McKee
Gina McKee
Larry Pine
Joseph Cross
Joseph Cross
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Jimmy P.
Things We Lost in the Fire 7.5
Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)
Deception 5.0
Deception (2021)
Sparta 7.0
Sparta (2022)
A Perfect Day 6.8
A Perfect Day (2015)
Escobar: Paradise Lost 7.0
Escobar: Paradise Lost (2014)
6.4
The Beloved (2007)
Excess Baggage 5.4
Excess Baggage (1997)
Five Corners 6.1
Five Corners (1987)
Ismael's Ghosts 5.8
Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
My Golden Days 6.7
My Golden Days (2015)
A Christmas Tale 6.9
A Christmas Tale (2008)
Frère et soeur 5.5
Frère et soeur (2022)

Film rating

6.1
Rate 11 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Bartender So, you're at the hospital for busted heads, right?
Jimmy Picard I'm in the dark there. Nobody tells me a fucking thing.
Film Trailers All trailers
Jimmy P. - trailer
Jimmy P. Trailer
Jimmy P. - fragment 2
Jimmy P. Fragment 2
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more