Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2013
Online premiere
10 January 2015
World premiere
18 May 2013
Release date
|18 May 2013
|Russia
|
|16+
|11 September 2013
|France
|
|
|1 March 2014
|Germany
|
|
|20 March 2014
|Italy
|
|
|18 May 2013
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|21 March 2014
|Spain
|
|
|2 May 2014
|Turkey
|
|
|14 February 2014
|USA
|
|
|18 May 2013
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
$10,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$1,470,582
Production
Why Not Productions, Orange Studio, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Jimmy P: Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Jimmy P., Beszélgetések egy indiánnal, Düş ve Gerçek, Džimi P., Jimmy P: Realidade e Sonho, Jimmy P. - Psychotherapie eines Indianers, Jimmy P. (Psychothérapie d'un Indien des Plaines), Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Jimmy Picard, Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian, Terapia Intensiva, Τζίμι Π. - Η ψυχοθεραπεία ενός Ινδιάνου των πεδιάδων, Джими Пи: Психотерапия на индианец от прерията, Джимми Пикард, ジミーとジョルジュ 心の欠片を探して