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Poster of Søsken til evig tid
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Søsken til evig tid
7.7

Søsken til evig tid

, 2013
Søsken til evig tid
Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Søsken til evig tid
7.7

Synopsis

The siblings Magnar and Oddny, are in their 70'ies still living together on a remote mountain generation farm. Here time has stood still.

Cast

Magnar Kleiva
Self
Oddny Kleiva
Self
Director Frode Fimland
Writer Frode Fimland, Karl Emil Rikardsen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 7 November 2013
Release date
7 November 2013 Norway
Budget 1,844,540 NOK
Worldwide Gross $540,248
Production FIMFilm AS, Relation04 Media
Also known as
Søsken til evig tid, Los hermanos son para siempre, Rodzeństwo jest na zawsze, Siblings Are Forever, Dokument 2 Sosken Til Evig Tid

Film rating

7.7
Rate 12 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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