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7.7
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Søsken til evig tid
7.7
Søsken til evig tid
, 2013
Søsken til evig tid
Norway / Documentary / 18+
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7.7
Synopsis
The siblings Magnar and Oddny, are in their 70'ies still living together on a remote mountain generation farm. Here time has stood still.
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Cast
Magnar Kleiva
Self
Oddny Kleiva
Self
Director
Frode Fimland
Writer
Frode Fimland
,
Karl Emil Rikardsen
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
7 November 2013
Release date
7 November 2013
Norway
Budget
1,844,540 NOK
Worldwide Gross
$540,248
Production
FIMFilm AS, Relation04 Media
Also known as
Søsken til evig tid, Los hermanos son para siempre, Rodzeństwo jest na zawsze, Siblings Are Forever, Dokument 2 Sosken Til Evig Tid
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Film rating
7.7
Rate
12
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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