Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Everyday
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Everyday
6.2

Everyday

, 2013
Everyday
Great Britain / Drama / 18+
Poster of Everyday
6.2

Synopsis

This film charts the relationship between a man imprisoned for drug smuggling and his wife and is being shot over the course of five years, a few weeks at a time.

Cast

John Simm
John Simm
Ian
Shirley Henderson
Shirley Henderson
Karen
Shaun Kirk
Shaun
Robert Kirk
Robert
Katrina Kirk
Katrina
Stephanie Kirk
Stephanie
Darren Tighe
Eddie
Polly Kossowicz
School Teacher
Valerie Lilley
Grandmother
Peter Gunn
Shop Manager
Director Michael Winterbottom
Writer Laurence Coriat, Michael Winterbottom
Composer Michael Nyman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 3 September 2012
Release date
3 September 2012 Russia 16+
24 January 2014 Brazil
15 November 2012 Great Britain
3 September 2012 Kazakhstan
3 September 2012 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $25,644
Production Revolution Films, Channel 4 Television Corporation
Also known as
Everyday, Here and There, Todos os Dias, Повседневность, いとしきエブリデイ, 日复一日

Film rating

6.2
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Everyday

Genova
Genova Drama
2008, Great Britain
6.0
The Look of Love
The Look of Love Drama, Comedy
2013, Great Britain / USA
6.0
The Road to Guantanamo
The Road to Guantanamo Documentary, Drama
2006, Great Britain
7.0
Every Day
Every Day Romantic, Drama
2018, USA
6.0
The Shock Doctrine
The Shock Doctrine Documentary
2009, Great Britain
7.0
Greed
Greed Drama, Comedy
2019, Great Britain
5.0
The Face of an Angel
The Face of an Angel Drama
2014, Great Britain / Italy / Spain
5.0
Trishna
Trishna Drama
2012, Great Britain
6.0
24 Hour Party People
24 Hour Party People Drama, Comedy
2002, Great Britain / France / Netherlands
6.0
9 Songs
9 Songs Musical, Drama, Romantic
2004, France
5.0
A Mighty Heart
A Mighty Heart War, Drama
2007, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Jude
Jude Romantic, Drama
1996, Great Britain
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Staryy oryol
Staryy oryol
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more