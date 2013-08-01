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Poster of Menya eto ne kasaetsya
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Menya eto ne kasaetsya
4.8

Menya eto ne kasaetsya

, 2013
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
Russia / Crime, Drama, Action / 18+
Poster of Menya eto ne kasaetsya
4.8

Cast

Yuriy Belyaev
Yuriy Belyaev
Vadim
Veronika Dolgodusheva
Anton Grebenshchikov
Vitaliy Gudkov
Alex
Director Alexander Novopashin, Artur Grishkevich
Writer Alexander Novopashin
Composer Yuriy Alyabov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 56 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 1 August 2013
Release date
1 August 2013 Russia 16+
Also known as
Menya eto ne kasaetsya, It's Not My Problem, N.M.B., None of My Business, Not My Business, Меня это не касается

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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