Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
4.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
4.8
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
, 2013
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
Russia / Crime, Drama, Action / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.8
Cast
Yuriy Belyaev
Vadim
Veronika Dolgodusheva
Anton Grebenshchikov
Vitaliy Gudkov
Alex
Director
Alexander Novopashin
,
Artur Grishkevich
Writer
Alexander Novopashin
Composer
Yuriy Alyabov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
56 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
1 August 2013
Release date
1 August 2013
Russia
16+
Also known as
Menya eto ne kasaetsya, It's Not My Problem, N.M.B., None of My Business, Not My Business, Меня это не касается
More
Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
5.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree