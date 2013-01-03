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Poster of Us in the U.S.
5.1
Us in the U.S. - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Us in the U.S.
5.1

Us in the U.S.

, 2013
Mai Stati Uniti
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Us in the U.S.
5.1
Us in the U.S. - Trailer
Us in the U.S.  Trailer

Cast

Vincenzo Salemme
Vincenzo Salemme
Dario
Ambra Angiolini
Ambra Angiolini
Angela
Ricky Memphis
Nino
Anna Foglietta
Anna Foglietta
Carmen
Giovanni Vernia
Michele
Maurizio Mattioli
Oreste Bracchi
Andrea Pittorino
Roby
Paolo Bessegato
Notaio Garbarino
Daniela Piperno
Psicanalista
Ruth Barrie
Madam
Director Carlo Vanzina
Writer Edoardo Maria Falcone, Enrico Vanzina, Carlo Vanzina
Composer Giuliano Taviani, Carmelo Travia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 3 January 2013
Release date
3 January 2013 Italy
Worldwide Gross $7,354,579
Production Italian International Film, Rai Cinema, Banca Popolare di Sondrio
Also known as
Mai stati uniti, Us in the U.S., Locos por América, Невероятные приключения итальянцев в Америке

Film rating

5.1
Rate 11 votes
4.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Us in the U.S. - Trailer
Us in the U.S. Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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