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6.3
Kinoafisha
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Visitors
6.3
Visitors
, 2013
Visitors
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.3
Visitors
Trailer 2
Trailer 2
Synopsis
Director Godfrey Reggio reveals humanity's trance-like relationship with technology, which, when commandeered by extreme emotional states, produces massive effects far beyond the human species.
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Cast
Jeff Pope
Rob Tanstoll
Director
Godfrey Reggio
Writer
Godfrey Reggio
Composer
Philip Glass
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
8 September 2013
Release date
8 September 2013
Russia
16+
8 September 2013
Canada
8 September 2013
Kazakhstan
24 January 2014
USA
8 September 2013
Ukraine
Worldwide Gross
$84,577
Also known as
Visitors, Goście, Posetioci, Visitantes, Посетители
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
13
votes
6.3
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Trailer 2
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Trailer 1
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