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Poster of Visitors
6.3
Visitors - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Visitors
6.3

Visitors

, 2013
Visitors
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Visitors
6.3
Visitors - Trailer 2
Visitors  Trailer 2

Synopsis

Director Godfrey Reggio reveals humanity's trance-like relationship with technology, which, when commandeered by extreme emotional states, produces massive effects far beyond the human species.

Cast

Jeff Pope
Jeff Pope
Rob Tanstoll
Director Godfrey Reggio
Writer Godfrey Reggio
Composer Philip Glass
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 8 September 2013
Release date
8 September 2013 Russia 16+
8 September 2013 Canada
8 September 2013 Kazakhstan
24 January 2014 USA
8 September 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $84,577
Also known as
Visitors, Goście, Posetioci, Visitantes, Посетители

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Visitors - Trailer 2
Visitors Trailer 2
Visitors - Trailer 1
Visitors Trailer 1
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