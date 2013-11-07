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Poster of The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker
5.4
Kinoafisha Films The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker
5.4

The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker

, 2013
Segrt Hlapic
Croatia / Adventure, Family / 18+
Poster of The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker
5.4

Synopsis

Apprentice Lapitch, the little shoemaker sets off on a journey after experiencing injustice from the cruel Master Mrkonja. On his journey he meets Gita, a beautiful little circus girl who is an orphan just like him. They share adventures and experience problems during their journey. They have nowhere to sleep, no food and are poorly clothed, but nothing scares them. They are bold and happy, willing to help everyone. On the night of the full moon something terrible happens, and changes everything...

Cast

Mile Biljanovic
Segrt Hlapic
Ena Lulic
Gita
Goran Navojec
Majstor Mrkonja
Hristina Popović
Majstorica
Ljiljana Bogojevic
Susjeda
Marija Kohn
Nikola Kojo
Mustafa Nadarević
Bojan Navojec
Milan Pleština
Crni Covjek
Livio Badurina
Gospodar Cirkusa
Nikola Bebek
Segrt
Director Silvije Petranovic
Writer Ivana Brlic-Mazuranic, Silvije Petranovic
Composer Anita Andreis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Croatia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 25 October 2023
World premiere 7 November 2013
Release date
7 November 2013 Croatia
Worldwide Gross $513,623
Production Maydi Film i Video
Also known as
Segrt Hlapic, The Brave Adventures of a Little Shoemaker, Die Abenteuer des kleinen Schuhmachers Lapitch, Vajenec Hlapic, Šegrt Hlapić

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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