Similar films for Walesa: Man of Hope
Afterimage Drama
2016, Poland
6.0
Korczak Biography, Drama
1990, Poland / Germany / Great Britain
6.0
The Maids of Wilko Drama
1979, Poland / France
5.0
Tatarak Drama
2008, Poland
6.0
The Possessed Drama
1988, Poland
6.0
Man of Marble Drama
1977, Poland
7.0
The Promised Land Drama
1975, Poland
6.0
The Wedding Drama
1973, Poland
5.0
Man of Iron Drama, History
1981, Poland
7.0
11 Minutes Thriller, Drama
2015, Ireland / Poland
5.0
Zero Drama, Action
2009, Poland
6.0
33 Scenes from Life Drama
2008, Poland / Germany
6.0