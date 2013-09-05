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Poster of Walesa: Man of Hope
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Walesa: Man of Hope
6.5

Walesa: Man of Hope

, 2013
Wałęsa. Człowiek z nadziei
Poland / Biography, Drama / 18+
Poster of Walesa: Man of Hope
6.5

Synopsis

The depiction of the life of Nobel Peace Prize winner and founder of Poland's Solidarity movement, Lech Walesa, as events in the 1970s lead to a peaceful revolution.

Cast

Agnieszka Grochowska
Agnieszka Grochowska
Danuta Walesa
Iwona Bielska
Ilona
Zbigniew Zamachowski
Zbigniew Zamachowski
Nawislak
Maria Rosaria Omaggio
Oriana Fallaci
Ewa Kolasinska
Pracownica stoczni
Mirosław Baka
Klemens Gniech, dyrektor stoczni
Robert Więckiewicz
Lech Walesa
Michał Czernecki
Male Secretary of POP
Remigiusz Jankowski
Stoczniowiec
Wojciech Kalarus
Przewodniczacy
Director Andrzej Wajda
Writer Janusz Glowacki
Composer Pawel Mykietyn
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 18 October 2013
World premiere 5 September 2013
Release date
19 June 2014 Australia
19 November 2014 Belgium
29 May 2014 Brazil
16 May 2014 Colombia
12 June 2014 Denmark
19 November 2014 France
18 October 2013 Great Britain
24 April 2014 Greece
5 April 2014 Japan
23 September 2013 Poland
1 January 2015 Spain
3 October 2014 Sweden
31 October 2014 Venezuela
Budget €3,500,000
Worldwide Gross $5,250,588
Production Akson Studio, Canal+ Polska, Telewizja Polska (TVP)
Also known as
Walesa. Czlowiek z nadziei, Walesa: Man of Hope, Walesa, L'homme du peuple, Lech Walesa, človek upanja, Leh Valensa: Čovek nade, My, naród, Walesa - Håbets mand, Walesa - Håpets mann, Walesa - L'uomo della speranza, Walesa, človek z nádeje, Walesa, l'esperança d'un poble, Walesa, la esperanza de un pueblo, Walesa: A remény embere, Walesa: člověk naděje, Walesa: La esperanza de un pueblo, Wałęsa. Człowiek z nadziei, Walesa. La esperanza de un pueblo, Βαλέσα, η δύναμη της ελπίδας, Валенса, Валенса: Човек на надеждата, ワレサ　連帯の男, Wałęsa

Film rating

6.5
Rate 11 votes
6.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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