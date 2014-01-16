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The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
6.3
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
, 2013
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
Great Britain, USA / Short, Animation / 18+
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6.3
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Collective screening of the Academy Award nominated short films from the Animation category for 2013.
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Cast
Kari Wahlgren
John Kahrs
Dzheff Terli
Rayyah McCaul
Nigel Anthony
Director
John Kahrs
,
Adam Pesapeyn
,
Timothy Reckart
,
Minju Lee
,
Richard Mans
,
Leo Verer
,
Uve Heydsshotter
,
Johannes Weiland
,
David Silverman
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Great Britain / USA
Runtime
1 hour 28 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
16 January 2014
Release date
16 January 2014
Russia
Utopia Pictures
,
Кинография
6+
16 January 2014
Kazakhstan
16 January 2014
Ukraine
Budget
$700,000
Production
Shorts International
Also known as
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
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Cartoon rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
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