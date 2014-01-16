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Poster of The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
6.3
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
6.3

The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation

, 2013
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
Great Britain, USA / Short, Animation / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation
6.3
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation - Trailer
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation  Trailer

Synopsis

Collective screening of the Academy Award nominated short films from the Animation category for 2013.

Cast

Kari Wahlgren
Kari Wahlgren
John Kahrs
Dzheff Terli
Rayyah McCaul
Nigel Anthony
Director John Kahrs, Adam Pesapeyn, Timothy Reckart, Minju Lee, Richard Mans, Leo Verer, Uve Heydsshotter, Johannes Weiland, David Silverman
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 16 January 2014
Release date
16 January 2014 Russia Utopia Pictures, Кинография 6+
16 January 2014 Kazakhstan
16 January 2014 Ukraine
Budget $700,000
Production Shorts International
Also known as
The Oscar Nominated Short Films 2013: Animation

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 

Film Trailers

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