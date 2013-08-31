Menu
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 31 August 2013
Release date
19 November 2013 Russia 16+
19 November 2013 Kazakhstan
19 November 2013 Ukraine
Also known as
Polet. Tri dnya posle katastrofy, Полет. Три дня после катастрофы
Director
Arseniy Gonchukov
Cast
Danila Kostin
Ekaterina Sushina
Viktor Naymushin
Oleg Gindis
Vladimir Ilyin
Vladimir Ilyin
Cast and Crew
Film rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Film Trailers
Flight. Three days after the crash - trailer
Flight. Three days after the crash Trailer
