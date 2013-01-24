Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Jewish Cardinal
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The Jewish Cardinal
6.6

The Jewish Cardinal

, 2013
Le métis de Dieu
France / Biography / 18+
Poster of The Jewish Cardinal
6.6

Cast

Laurent Lucas
Laurent Lucas
Jean-Marie Lustiger
Aurélien Recoing
Aurélien Recoing
Jean-Paul II
Audrey Dana
Audrey Dana
Fanny
Pascal Greggory
Albert Decourtray
Henri Guybet
Charles Lustiger
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet
Le père Julien
Bruno Todeschini
Bruno Todeschini
Théo Klein
Nathalie Richard
Nathalie Richard
La Mère Supérieure
David Migeot
Guillaume Bussières
Philippe Faure
Monseigneur Fernandez
Director Ilan Duran Cohen
Writer Chantal Derudder, Ilan Duran Cohen
Composer Nathaniel Méchaly
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 24 January 2013
Release date
24 January 2013 France
Also known as
Le métis de Dieu, The Jewish Cardinal, Der jüdische Kardinal, El cardenal judío, Lustiger, el obispo judío, Lustiger, il cardinale ebreo, Żydowski kardynał

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The Jewish Cardinal

Chained
Chained Drama
2019, Israel / Germany
7.0
The Prayer Drama
2018, France
6.0
Tales from the Gimli Hospital
Tales from the Gimli Hospital Mystery, Horror
1988, Canada
6.0
Les amants du Flore
Les amants du Flore Drama, Biography
2006, France
6.0
Les soeurs Brontë
Les soeurs Brontë Biography, Drama
1979, France
6.0
La Vie en Rose
La Vie en Rose Biography, Drama, Musical
2007, France / Great Britain / Czechia
7.0
The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc
The Messenger: The Story of Joan of Arc History, Drama, War, Biography
1999, France
6.0
Adults in the Room
Adults in the Room Drama, Biography
2019, France / Greece
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more