Poster of For Those in Peril
Poster of For Those in Peril
Рейтинги
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.3
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films For Those in Peril

For Those in Peril

For Those In Peril 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 18 May 2013
Release date
10 June 2013 Russia 16+
18 May 2013 France
4 October 2013 Great Britain
6 March 2014 Italy
10 June 2013 Kazakhstan
10 June 2013 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $3,886
Production Warp X, Warp Films, Film4
Also known as
For Those in Peril, Csak saját felelősségre, Il superstite, Por Aqueles em Perigo, Vivir en peligro, Za tych, co na morzu, За тех, кто в море
Director
Paul Wright
Cast
George MacKay
George MacKay
Kate Dickie
Kate Dickie
Michael Smiley
Michael Smiley
Brian McCardie
Nichola Burley
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 14 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Aaron I remember when I was little. The mums and dads used to tell all the little kids about the devil in the ocean. How it had cursed the town, and all the people in it. And everyone was scared, and everyone was sad. And it looked like only darkness would remain. And they knew only if the devil was caught... would things go back to how they were before.
