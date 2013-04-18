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Poster of Iron Man 3
7.8
Iron Man 3 - Dubbed trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Iron Man 3
7.8

Iron Man 3

, 2013
Iron Man 3
USA / Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Iron Man 3
7.8
Iron Man 3 - Dubbed trailer 2
Iron Man 3  Dubbed trailer 2

Synopsis

When Tony Stark's world is torn apart by a formidable terrorist called the Mandarin, he starts an odyssey of rebuilding and retribution.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
Tony Stark
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow
Pepper Potts
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Colonel James Rhodes
Ben Kingsley
Ben Kingsley
Trevor Slattery
Guy Pearce
Guy Pearce
Aldrich Killian
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
Maya Hansen
Paul Bettany
Paul Bettany
Jarvis
Jon Favreau
Jon Favreau
Happy Hogan
William Sadler
William Sadler
James Badge Dale
James Badge Dale
Savin
Adam Pally
Adam Pally
Stephanie Szostak
Stephanie Szostak
Brandt
Director Shane Black
Writer Drew Pearce, Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Shane Black, Don Heck
Composer Brian Tyler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 18 April 2013
Release date
2 May 2013 Russia WDSSPR 12+
2 May 2013 Argentina
24 April 2013 Australia
1 May 2013 Austria
2 May 2013 Belarus
1 May 2013 Belgium
26 April 2013 Brazil
26 April 2013 Bulgaria
3 May 2013 Canada
1 May 2013 China
2 May 2013 Czechia
25 April 2013 Denmark
23 April 2013 Estonia
24 April 2013 France
1 May 2013 Germany
25 April 2013 Great Britain
25 April 2013 Greece
28 May 2020 Hong Kong
3 May 2013 Hungary
3 May 2013 Iceland
18 April 2013 Indonesia
26 April 2013 Ireland
2 May 2013 Israel
24 April 2013 Italy
26 April 2013 Japan
2 May 2013 Kazakhstan
3 May 2013 Lithuania
26 April 2013 Mexico
24 April 2013 Netherlands
18 April 2013 New Zealand
26 April 2013 Norway
23 April 2013 Philippines
9 May 2013 Poland
25 April 2013 Portugal
3 May 2013 Romania
25 April 2013 Singapore
2 May 2013 Slovakia
2 May 2013 Slovenia
25 April 2013 South Korea
26 April 2013 Spain
24 April 2013 Sweden
2 May 2013 Switzerland
24 April 2013 Taiwan
1 May 2013 Thailand
3 May 2013 Turkey
3 May 2013 USA
2 May 2013 Ukraine
26 April 2013 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $1,215,577,205
Production Marvel Studios, Paramount Pictures, DMG Entertainment
Also known as
Iron Man Three, Iron Man 3, Homem de Ferro 3, Železný Muž 3, Caged Heat, Demir Adam 3, Dzelzs Vīrs 3, Geležinis žmogus 3, Gvozdeni čovek 3, Iron Man - Omul de oțel 3, Marvel Iron Man 3, Người Sắt 3, Raudmees 3, Rkinis kaci 3, Temir odam 3, Vasember 3, Ο Ατσαλένιος Άνθρωπος 3, Ајрон Мен 3, Гвоздени Човек 3, Железният човек 3, Железный человек 3, Залізна людина 3, आयरन मॅन 3: फौलादी रक्षक, アイアンマン3, 钢铁侠3, 鋼鐵人3, 鐵甲奇俠3, 마블 아이언맨 3, Iron Man 3: Người Sắt 3, Marvel's Iron Man 3, Жeлезный человeк 3, الرجل الحديدي 3, ไอร่อน แมน 3 มหาประลัย คนเกราะเหล็ก, Залiзна людина 3, သံမဏိလူသား ၃, Hombre De Hierro 3, Iron Man 3 de Marvel, Iron Man III, Marvel Studios' Iron Man 3

Film rating

7.8
Rate 179 votes
7.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  469 In the Sci-Fi genre  75 In the Action genre  130 In the Adventure genre  132 In films of USA  317 In films of 2013  9

Film Trailers

All trailers
Iron Man 3 - Dubbed trailer 2
Iron Man 3 Dubbed trailer 2
Iron Man 3 - Dubbed clip 2
Iron Man 3 Dubbed clip 2
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Listen to the
soundtrack Iron Man 3

Quotes

Tony Stark So, uhh, who's home?
Harley Keener Well, my mom already left for the diner, and dad went to 7-Eleven to get scratchers... I guess he won, 'cause that was six years ago.
Tony Stark Hmm... which happens, dads leave, no need to be a pussy about it, here's what I need...
[pauses]
Tony Stark A laptop, a digital watch, a cell phone, the pneumatic actuator from your bazooka over there, a map of town, a big spring, and a tuna fish sandwich.
Harley Keener What's in it for me?
Tony Stark Salvation. What's his name?
Harley Keener Who?
Tony Stark The kid that bullies you at school. What's his name?
Harley Keener How'd you know that?
Tony Stark I got just the thing.
[Stark ejects a flare canister from one of Mark 42's panels]
Tony Stark This is a piñata for a cricket. I'm kidding, it's a very powerful weapon. Point it away from your face, press the button on top. It discourages bullying. Non-lethal, just to cover one's ass. Deal. Deal? What'd you say?
[Stark tries to make Harley grab the canister]
Harley Keener Deal.
[Stark gives Harley the canister]
Tony Stark What's your name?
Harley Keener Harley. And you're...
Tony Stark The mechanic. Tony.
[pauses]
Tony Stark You know what keeps going through my head? Where's my sandwich?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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