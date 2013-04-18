Tony Stark So, uhh, who's home?

Harley Keener Well, my mom already left for the diner, and dad went to 7-Eleven to get scratchers... I guess he won, 'cause that was six years ago.

Tony Stark Hmm... which happens, dads leave, no need to be a pussy about it, here's what I need...

[pauses]

Tony Stark A laptop, a digital watch, a cell phone, the pneumatic actuator from your bazooka over there, a map of town, a big spring, and a tuna fish sandwich.

Harley Keener What's in it for me?

Tony Stark Salvation. What's his name?

Harley Keener Who?

Tony Stark The kid that bullies you at school. What's his name?

Harley Keener How'd you know that?

Tony Stark I got just the thing.

[Stark ejects a flare canister from one of Mark 42's panels]

Tony Stark This is a piñata for a cricket. I'm kidding, it's a very powerful weapon. Point it away from your face, press the button on top. It discourages bullying. Non-lethal, just to cover one's ass. Deal. Deal? What'd you say?

[Stark tries to make Harley grab the canister]

Harley Keener Deal.

[Stark gives Harley the canister]

Tony Stark What's your name?

Harley Keener Harley. And you're...

Tony Stark The mechanic. Tony.

[pauses]