About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.6
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Rate
Best Comedies
2 posters
Océane
Océane
Océane
18+
Comedy
Océane
trailer 1
trailer 1
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
11 September 2013
Release date
29 May 2014
Russia
29 May 2014
Belarus
11 September 2013
France
29 May 2014
Kazakhstan
29 May 2014
Ukraine
Budget
€610,000
Production
Rezina Productions, Maje Productions, LaClairière Production
Also known as
Océane
Director
Philippe Appietto
Nathalie Sauvegrain
Cast
Lou Lesage
Diana Laszlo
Kevyn Diana
Théo Costa Marini
Cast and Crew
Film rating
6.6
Rate
11
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
Océane
Trailer 1
0
0
Océane
Trailer 2
0
0
Stills
