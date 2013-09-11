Menu
Russian
Poster of Océane
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 6.8
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Océane

Océane

Océane 18+
Océane - trailer 1
Océane  trailer 1
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 11 September 2013
Release date
29 May 2014 Russia Манометр
29 May 2014 Belarus
11 September 2013 France
29 May 2014 Kazakhstan
29 May 2014 Ukraine
Budget €610,000
Production Rezina Productions, Maje Productions, LaClairière Production
Also known as
Océane
Director
Philippe Appietto
Nathalie Sauvegrain
Cast
Lou Lesage
Diana Laszlo
Kevyn Diana
Théo Costa Marini
Cast and Crew
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Océane - trailer 1
Océane Trailer 1
Océane - trailer 2
Océane Trailer 2
Stills
