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Poster of Wish
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Wish
8.2

Wish

, 2013
So-won
South Korea / Drama / 18+
Poster of Wish
8.2

Cast

Lee Re
Lee Re
So-won
Kim Hae-sook
Kim Hae-sook
Jeong-sook
Kim Sang-ho
Kim Sang-ho
Ra Mi-ran
Ra Mi-ran
Young-suk's Mother
Sol Kyung-gu
Sol Kyung-gu
Dong-hoon
Uhm Ji-won
Mi-hee
Jang Dae-woong
Yeong-seok's friend
Kim Do-yeob
Young-Suk (Juvenile)
Park Eun-yeong
Parents' Association President
Yang Jin-seong
Do-kyung
Yoon Jong-goo
Mr. Kim
Director Lee Joon-ik
Writer Ji-hye Kim
Composer Jun-seok Bang
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 27 May 2014
World premiere 2 October 2013
Release date
2 October 2013 Mexico B
2 October 2013 South Korea
21 March 2014 Taiwan
Production Film Momentum
Also known as
So-won, Hope, Esperanza, Esperança, Hy Vọng, Nadzieja, Umut, Желание, ソウォン　願い, 希望：為愛重生, 素媛, Hope So-won, Hope: Esperança, أمل, ソウォン/願い, 希望:為愛重生, 希望：为爱重生

Film rating

8.2
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Updated 15 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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