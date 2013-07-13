ProductionEast Japan Marketing & Communications Inc., GAME FREAK Inc., Oriental Light and Magic (OLM)
Also known as
Gekijouban Pokketto monsutâ Besuto uisshu: Shinsoku no Genosekuto Myûtsû kakusei, Pokémon O Filme: Genesect e a Lenda Revelada, Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened, Extremespeed Genesect: Mewtwo Awakens, Genesect et l'Éveil de la Légende, Il film Pokémon: Genesect e il risveglio della leggenda, La película Pokémon: Genesect y el despertar de una leyenda, Pocket Monsters Best Wishes! The Movie: Extremespeed Genesect, Pocket Monsters Best Wishes! The Movie: Extremespeed Genesect, Mewtwo Awakens, Pokémon 16: Genesect und die wiedererwachte Legende, Pokémon η ταινία - Τα Τζένεσεκτ και η αφύπνιση του θρύλου, Pokémon: Genesect and the Legend Awakened, Pokémon: Genesect en de ontwaakte legende, Pokémon: Genesect i objawiona legenda, Pokémon: Genesect och den återuppväckta legenden, Pokemon: Genesect ve Açığa Çıkan Efsane, Покемон-фiльм: Дженесект i вiдроджена легенда, Сверхскоростной Генесект: Пробуждение Мьюту, 劇場版ポケットモンスター ベストウイッシュ 神速のゲノセクト ミュウツー覚醒, 神奇寶貝電影版：神速的蓋諾賽克特 超夢覺醒, 神速的盖诺赛克特-超梦觉醒, 精灵宝可梦, 精灵宝可梦：神速的灭世虫 盖诺赛克特 超梦觉醒, 16 - Pokémon La Película. Genesect Y El Despertar De Una Leyenda, Gekijouban Pokketto monsutâ Besuto uisshu - Shinsoku no Genosekuto Myûtsû kakusei (2013), Pokemon Genesect und die wiedererwachte Legende, Pokemon Movie 16 Genesect e il risveglio della leggenda, Pokémon: Genesect e a Lenda Revelada, 神速のゲノセクト ミュウツー覚醒, 精靈寶可夢劇場版：神速的蓋諾賽克特超夢覺醒, Genesect y el despertar de una leyenda, Pocket Monsters Best Wishes! The Movie: ExtremeSpeed Genesect: Mewtwo Awakens, Pokemon 16: Genesect und die wiedererwachte Legende, Pokemon the Movie Genesect and the Legend Awakened, 宠物小精灵：神速的盖诺赛克特 超梦梦觉醒, Pokémon 16 - Genesect et l’éveil de la légende, Pokémon Movie 16: Genesect And The Legend Awakened, 精灵宝可梦剧场版16 神速的盖诺赛克特 超梦觉醒
Film rating
5.4
Rate10 votes
5.5IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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