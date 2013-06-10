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Poster of A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
4.1
Kinoafisha Films A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
4.1

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day

, 2013
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
Great Britain / Action, Adventure, Thriller / 18+
Poster of A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day
4.1

Synopsis

Cast into a violent and bloody world of murder, Hereward, a novice monk, must deliver the Holy Gospel of Lindisfarne - a book of great beauty and power - to the safety of the Iona monastery, while being pursued by a Viking death squad hell- bent on its capture. On his way to the monastery, he meets a fierce and skilled swordsman who answers his prayers and dedicates his life to protecting Hereward while he delivers the book. In the midst of their journey, they are confronted by Vikings ready to kill in order to get what they want, leaving Hereward and his protector at their mercy.

Cast

Richard Elfyn
Older Hereward
Gareth John Bale
Apostle
Ian Dicks
Saxon Warrior
Lindsey Fickling
Saxon Warrior
Paul Gamble
Saxon Warrior
Huw Garmon
Atelic
Christopher Godwin
Athelstan
Gareth Groombridge
Saxon Warrior
Ioan Hefin
Ioan Hefin
Ambushing Bowman
Aled Humphreys
Naked Monk
Director Chris Crow
Writer Chris Crow, Graham Davidson
Composer Mark Rutherford
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 10 June 2013
Release date
10 June 2013 France 16
4 September 2013 Germany 16
30 June 2013 Great Britain
23 July 2013 USA R
MPAA R
Production Lindisfarne Films
Also known as
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day, Das Blut der Wikinger, Drakkar, Huyền Thoại Viking: Ngày Đen Tối, Viikingisaaga 2: Halb päev, Viking the Darkest Day, Vikingek: A legsötétebb nap, Сага о викингах: Тёмные времена, ヴァイキング・サーガ, Viking: The Darkest Day, Vikingek A legsötétebb nap, A Viking Saga - The Darkest Day, A viking saga : The darkest day

Film rating

4.1
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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