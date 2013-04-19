Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Whitewash
5.8
Whitewash - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Whitewash
5.8

Whitewash

, 2013
Whitewash
Canada / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Whitewash
5.8
Whitewash - trailer
Whitewash  trailer

Cast

Thomas Haden Church
Thomas Haden Church
Anie Pascale
Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais
Vincent Hoss-Desmarais
Marc Labrèche
Marc Labrèche
Geneviève Laroche
Director Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais
Writer Marc Tulin, Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais
Composer Serge Nakauchi Pelletier
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 19 April 2013
Release date
27 November 2013 Italy
19 April 2013 USA
Production micro_scope
Also known as
Whitewash, Czysty jak lza, Whitewash - Colpevole fino a prova contraria, Whitewash: L'homme que j'ai tué, Обеление, 洗罪

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Whitewash - trailer
Whitewash Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

[last lines]
Bruce [voice over] You know, they say that every guilty person is his own hangman. They also say that tomorrow will be a better day. And you know what I say? Goddamn, it's freezing.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Whitewash

Cardboard Boxer
Cardboard Boxer Drama
2016, USA
6.0
Lucky Them
Lucky Them Drama
2013, USA
6.0
Don McKay
Don McKay Crime, Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
5.0
Smart People
Smart People Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2008, USA
6.0
Alice, Darling
Alice, Darling Drama, Thriller
2022, Canada / USA
6.0
Take Shelter
Take Shelter Drama
2011, USA
5.0
Mommy
Mommy Drama
2014, Canada
7.0
Crash Pad
Crash Pad Drama
2017, USA
5.0
Another Happy Day
Another Happy Day Drama
2011, USA
6.0
Killer Joe
Killer Joe Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
6.0
We Bought a Zoo
We Bought a Zoo Comedy, Drama
2011, USA
7.0
Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web Drama, Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2006, USA
6.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more