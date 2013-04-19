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5.8
Kinoafisha
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Whitewash
5.8
Whitewash
, 2013
Whitewash
Canada / Drama / 18+
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5.8
Whitewash
trailer
trailer
Cast
Thomas Haden Church
Anie Pascale
Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais
Vincent Hoss-Desmarais
Marc Labrèche
Geneviève Laroche
Director
Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais
Writer
Marc Tulin
,
Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais
Composer
Serge Nakauchi Pelletier
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
19 April 2013
Release date
27 November 2013
Italy
19 April 2013
USA
Production
micro_scope
Also known as
Whitewash, Czysty jak lza, Whitewash - Colpevole fino a prova contraria, Whitewash: L'homme que j'ai tué, Обеление, 洗罪
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Film rating
5.8
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
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Whitewash
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0
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Stills
Quotes
[last lines]
Bruce
[voice over]
You know, they say that every guilty person is his own hangman. They also say that tomorrow will be a better day. And you know what I say? Goddamn, it's freezing.
Showtimes
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