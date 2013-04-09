Menu
Manet: Portraying
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Manet: Portraying

Manet: Portraying 18+
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 9 April 2013
Release date
9 April 2013 Great Britain
4 April 2025 Poland
Budget 1 GBP
Worldwide Gross $36,585
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Manet - Portraying Life, Exhibition Manet: Portraying Life At The Royal Academy of Arts, EXHIBITION: Manet: Portraying Life, Manet - portrecista życia, Manet. Royal Academy of Arts, Londres
Director
Phil Grabsky
Ben Harding
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
15 votes
7.1 IMDb
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
