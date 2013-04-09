Menu
7.3
7.3
IMDb Rating: 7.1
Rate
2 posters
Manet: Portraying
18+
Documentary
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
9 April 2013
Release date
9 April 2013
Great Britain
4 April 2025
Poland
Budget
1 GBP
Worldwide Gross
$36,585
Production
Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Exhibition on Screen: Manet - Portraying Life, Exhibition Manet: Portraying Life At The Royal Academy of Arts, EXHIBITION: Manet: Portraying Life, Manet - portrecista życia, Manet. Royal Academy of Arts, Londres
Director
Phil Grabsky
Ben Harding
Similar films for Manet: Portraying
7.1
Cézanne – Portraits of a Life
(2017)
7.8
Painting the Modern Garden: Monet to Matisse
(2016)
7.1
Renoir: Revered and Reviled
(2016)
6.8
The Curious World of Hieronymus Bosch
(2016)
7.7
Raphael Revealed
(2020)
7.5
The Impressionists
(2014)
6.5
The Artist's Garden: American Impressionism
(2017)
7.4
Exhibition on Screen: Van Gogh and Japan
(2019)
7.1
Degas: Passion for Perfection
(2018)
7.4
Michelangelo: Love and Death
(2017)
6.5
I, Claude Monet
(2017)
7.7
Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
(2015)
7.3
7.1
IMDb
