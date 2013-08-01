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6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Ivan, Son of Amir
6.2

Ivan, Son of Amir

, 2013
Ivan syn Amira
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir - Teaser
Ivan, Son of Amir  Teaser

Cast

Karolina Gruszka
Karolina Gruszka
Maria 'Masza'
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Iwan
Bobur Yuldashev
Amir
Andrey Merzlikin
Andrey Merzlikin
Lola Eltaeva
Nargis Abdullaeva
Aziza Begmatova
Anastasia Smoktunovskaya
Nargis Abdullaeva
Samira Khuseynova
Feruza Yusupova
Director Maksim Panfilov
Writer Natalya Nazarova, Andrey Osipov, Maksim Panfilov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 1 August 2013
Release date
1 August 2013 Russia 16+
Also known as
Ivan syn Amira, Ivan, Son of Amir, Iwan, syn Amira, Иван сын Амира, Иван, синът на Амир

Film rating

6.2
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Ivan, Son of Amir - Teaser
Ivan, Son of Amir Teaser
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