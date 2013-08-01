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6.2
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Ivan, Son of Amir
6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir
, 2013
Ivan syn Amira
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.2
Ivan, Son of Amir
Teaser
Teaser
Cast
Karolina Gruszka
Maria 'Masza'
Dmitriy Dyuzhev
Iwan
Bobur Yuldashev
Amir
Andrey Merzlikin
Lola Eltaeva
Nargis Abdullaeva
Aziza Begmatova
Anastasia Smoktunovskaya
Nargis Abdullaeva
Samira Khuseynova
Feruza Yusupova
Director
Maksim Panfilov
Writer
Natalya Nazarova
,
Andrey Osipov
,
Maksim Panfilov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
1 August 2013
Release date
1 August 2013
Russia
16+
Also known as
Ivan syn Amira, Ivan, Son of Amir, Iwan, syn Amira, Иван сын Амира, Иван, синът на Амир
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
15
votes
6.4
IMDb
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Best Russian Films
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Ivan, Son of Amir
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