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Poster of Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight
6.7
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight
6.7

Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight

, 2013
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight
6.7
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight - Trailer
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight  Trailer

Synopsis

Ali's biggest match, his fight with the US government. A film about the politics and hubris surrounding the Vietnam War and the revenge exacted on America's greatest sportsman of the 20th century because he refused to fight in that war.

Cast

Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer
John Harlan
Danny Glover
Danny Glover
Thurgood Marshall
Frank Langella
Frank Langella
Warren Burger
Benjamin Walker
Benjamin Walker
Kevin Connolly
Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Harry Blackmun
Barry Levinson
Barry Levinson
Potter Stewart
Bob Balaban
Bob Balaban
Peter Gerety
William Brennan
John Bedford Lloyd
Byron 'Whizzer' White
Fritz Weaver
Hugo Black
Harris Yulin
William O. Douglas
Director Stephen Frears
Writer Howard L. Bingham, Shawn Slovo, Mark Wallace
Composer George Fenton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 18 May 2014
World premiere 22 May 2013
Release date
6 October 2013 Russia 12+
4 October 2013 Brazil
6 October 2013 Kazakhstan
4 October 2013 USA
6 October 2013 Ukraine
Production Sakura Films, HBO Films, Rainmark Films
Also known as
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight, A Grande Luta de Muhammad Ali, El gran combate de Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Ali - O Grande Combate, Muhammad Ali a Legfelsőbb Bíróság ellen, Muhammad Ali son plus grand combat, Muhammad Ali suurim võitlus, Muhammad Alin suurin ottelu, Muhammad Alis größter Kampf, Muhammed Ali: Büyük Kavga, Najtrudniejsza walka Muhammada Alego, Главный бой Мухаммеда Али, 拳王阿里的終極之戰, Le plus grand combat de Muhammad Ali

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight - Trailer
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight Trailer
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight - Teaser
Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight Teaser
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Quotes

Justice Potter Stewart You okay, Harry?
Justice Harry Blackmun I know you're all concerned with what you perceive as my indecisiveness, you think I can't make up my mind. It's not that, it really isn't. It's that the issues in this case are so grave, you answer one question, even tentatively you think you're safe, then two more questions appear on the horizon. As I see it, I can't make a final judgement until all the facts are in. Until all the arguments have been analyzed.
Justice Potter Stewart But it's not a math problem, Harry. You wanna find out one answer. Doesn't work that way.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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