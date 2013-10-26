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Poster of Monster & Me
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Monster & Me
4.9

Monster & Me

, 2013
Monster & Me
USA / Family / 18+
Poster of Monster & Me
4.9

Synopsis

Rubie is a classic grade school bully. She is challenged by Santa; she must get a present from a real friend by Christmas, or he’ll make her as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside. Rubie learns it's the inside that's most important in a person.

Cast

Athena Baumeister
Rubie
Alyssa Kennedy
Olivia
Lucas Barker
Elliot
Christine Springett
Patricia
David Neff
Gordon
Freddie De Grate
Santa Claus
Dawna Lee Heising
Donatella Versace
Dawna Lee Heising
Donatella Versace
Cole Ewing
Dylan
Soren Bryce Martin
Anne
Sherry Edwards
Salon Owner
Director Jeff Solema
Writer Koji Steven Sakai
Composer Dan Vithyavuthi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 26 October 2013
Release date
26 October 2013 USA G
Budget $750,000
Production Magic Elevator
Also known as
Monster & Me, Bestia y yo, Beastly and Me, Beauty Beast and Me, Beastly et moi, Monkey Business, A Besta e Eu, Beast and Me, Beastly og meg, Beastly und ich, Bestial e eu, Bestiale e io, Chimpwrecked, La bèstia i jo, Małpi biznes, Meet the Zombies, Monster and Me, Rencontrez les zombies, Santa & Me, ビーストリーと私

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.8 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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