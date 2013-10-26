Rubie is a classic grade school bully. She is challenged by Santa; she must get a present from a real friend by Christmas, or he’ll make her as ugly on the outside as she is on the inside. Rubie learns it's the inside that's most important in a person.
Monster & Me, Bestia y yo, Beastly and Me, Beauty Beast and Me, Beastly et moi, Monkey Business, A Besta e Eu, Beast and Me, Beastly og meg, Beastly und ich, Bestial e eu, Bestiale e io, Chimpwrecked, La bèstia i jo, Małpi biznes, Meet the Zombies, Monster and Me, Rencontrez les zombies, Santa & Me, ビーストリーと私
Film rating
4.9
Rate10 votes
4.8IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.