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Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
7.5
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
, 2013
Aerosmith: Rock For The Rising Sun
USA / Musical / 18+
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7.5
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
The 5 members of Aerosmith were told to refrain from going to Japan after the Fukushima disaster in 2011. They didn't listen.
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Cast
Tom Hamilton
Self
Joey Kramer
Self
Joe Perry
Self
Steven Tyler
Leadsinger
Brad Whitford
Self
Aerosmith
Themselves
Russ Irwin
Backing Vocals
Russ Irwin
Backing Vocals
Yusuke Todaka
Fan of Aerosmith
Director
Casey Tebo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
8 May 2013
Release date
17 December 2013
Russia
НеваФильм Emotion
0+
17 December 2013
Kazakhstan
3 July 2013
USA
17 December 2013
Ukraine
Budget
$200,000
Also known as
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun, Rock for the Rising Sun, エアロスミス ロック・フォー・ザ・ライジング・サン, Aerosmith Rock for the Rising Sun
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
15
votes
7.8
IMDb
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Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
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