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Poster of Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
7.5
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
7.5

Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun

, 2013
Aerosmith: Rock For The Rising Sun
USA / Musical / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun
7.5
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun - Dubbed trailer
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The 5 members of Aerosmith were told to refrain from going to Japan after the Fukushima disaster in 2011. They didn't listen.

Cast

Tom Hamilton
Self
Joey Kramer
Self
Joe Perry
Self
Steven Tyler
Leadsinger
Brad Whitford
Self
Aerosmith
Themselves
Russ Irwin
Backing Vocals
Russ Irwin
Backing Vocals
Yusuke Todaka
Fan of Aerosmith
Director Casey Tebo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 8 May 2013
Release date
17 December 2013 Russia НеваФильм Emotion 0+
17 December 2013 Kazakhstan
3 July 2013 USA
17 December 2013 Ukraine
Budget $200,000
Also known as
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun, Rock for the Rising Sun, エアロスミス　ロック・フォー・ザ・ライジング・サン, Aerosmith Rock for the Rising Sun

Film rating

7.5
Rate 15 votes
7.8 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun - Dubbed trailer
Aerosmith: Rock for the Rising Sun Dubbed trailer
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