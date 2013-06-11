Daddy? It's you! I used to have a little cat once...

Peg-Leg Pete [dazed] Daddy? It's you! I used to have a little cat once...

[Mickey uses the theater screen to attack Pete]

[Mickey uses the theater screen to attack Pete]

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.