ProductionWalt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures
Also known as
Get a Horse!, Es hora de viajar!, A Cavalo!, À cheval!, Chuột Mickey: Bắt con ngựa, É Hora de Viajar, Es hora de viajar, Få deg en hest!, Koń by się uśmiał!, Lóra!, Skaffa en häst, Tutti in scena, Tutti in scena!, Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in Get A Horse!, Конь-огонь, Тримай коня!, ミッキーのミニー救出大作戦, Mickey Mouse em "É Hora de Viajar!", Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in "Get a Horse!", A cheval, Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection - Get A Horse
Film rating
7.7
Rate13 votes
7.5IMDb
Quotes
[Mickey uses the theater screen to attack Pete]
Peg-Leg Pete[dazed]Daddy? It's you! I used to have a little cat once...
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.