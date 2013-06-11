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Poster of Get a Horse!
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Get a Horse!
7.7

Get a Horse!

, 2013
Get a Horse!
USA / Short / 18+
Poster of Get a Horse!
7.7

Cast

Walt Disney
Walt Disney
Mickey Mouse
Marcellite Garner
Minnie Mouse
Russi Taylor
Russi Taylor
Minnie Mouse
Billy Bletcher
Peg-Leg Pete
Will Rian
Peg-Leg Pete
Bob Bergen
Bob Bergen
Additional Voices
Paul Briggs
Paul Briggs
Additional Voices
Terri Douglas
Additional Voices
Jess Harnell
Jess Harnell
Additional Voices
Danya Joseph
Additional Voices
Director Lauren MacMullan
Writer Paul Briggs, Nancy Kruse, Raymond S. Persi, Lauren MacMullan
Composer Mark Watters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 6 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 14 March 2014
World premiere 11 June 2013
Release date
4 December 2013 France U
19 December 2013 Italy
30 June 2016 Sweden Barntillåten
27 November 2013 USA G
MPAA G
Production Walt Disney Animation Studios, Walt Disney Pictures
Also known as
Get a Horse!, Es hora de viajar!, A Cavalo!, À cheval!, Chuột Mickey: Bắt con ngựa, É Hora de Viajar, Es hora de viajar, Få deg en hest!, Koń by się uśmiał!, Lóra!, Skaffa en häst, Tutti in scena, Tutti in scena!, Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in Get A Horse!, Конь-огонь, Тримай коня!, ミッキーのミニー救出大作戦, Mickey Mouse em "É Hora de Viajar!", Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse in "Get a Horse!", A cheval, Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection - Get A Horse

Film rating

7.7
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

[Mickey uses the theater screen to attack Pete]
Peg-Leg Pete [dazed] Daddy? It's you! I used to have a little cat once...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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