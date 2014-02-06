5.1Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya, 2013
Russia / Animation, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Cast
Ashlee Simpson
Strelka
Director Aleksandr Khramtsov, Inna Evlannikova, Mike Disa, Vadim Sotskov
Writer Maksim Belozor, John Chua, Mike Disa, Andrey Galanov
Composer Ivan Uryupin
Animated film details
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 6 February 2014
Release date
|6 February 2014
|Russia
|КароПрокат
|0+
|6 February 2014
|Belarus
|31 July 2014
|Denmark
|6 February 2014
|Kazakhstan
|6 February 2014
|Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $6,451,892
Production KinoAtis
Also known as
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya, Space Dogs 2, Space Dogs: Adventure to the Moon, Astronot Köpekler 2: Ay Macerası, Cãestronautas 2: Uma Aventura na Lua, Csillagkutyák 2.: Kaland a Holdon, Klavim be'khalal: harpatka'ah el ha'yar'e'akh, Kosmiczna jazda. Hau hau! Mamy problem!, Space Dogs - Avventura sulla luna, Space Dogs: Aventura en el espacio, Space Dogs: Aventura na Lua, Белка и Стрелка: Лунные приключения, Білка і Стрілка: Пригоди на Місяці, Космически кучета 2: Лунни приключения, Space Dogs 2: Moon Adventures, Space Dogs Adventure to the Moon, Belka and Strelka: Moon Adventures, Cãestronautas 2: Aventura na Lua
Updated 6 May 2025
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Similar films for Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki Children's, Animation, Family
2010, Russia
6.4
Space Dogs: Tropical Adventure Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure
2020, Russia
4.8
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
2026, Russia
7.2
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida Comedy, Sci-Fi
2025, Russia
5.7
Combat Wombat Double Trouble Animation
2023, Australia
6.2
The Magician's Elephant Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2023, Australia / USA
6.6
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2022, USA
6.7
Sherlock Gnomes Animation
2018, USA / Great Britain
5.7
Duck, Duck, Goose Animation, Comedy, Family
2018, USA / China
6.4
Open Season: Scared Silly Animation, Children's
2016, USA
4.9
Planes: Fire & Rescue Comedy, Animation
2014, USA
6.6
Free Birds Comedy, Animation
2013, USA
5.7
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA, Action, Sci-Fi
2026, Russia, Action, Sci-Fi
2008, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
2026, USA, Adventure, Drama
2026, Russia, Fantasy, Family
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
2026, Russia, History, Drama
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller