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Poster of Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
5.1
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
5.1

Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya

, 2013
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
Russia / Animation, Comedy, Adventure / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
5.1
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya - Dubbed trailer
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Nonna Grishaeva
Nonna Grishaeva
Belka
Maryana Spivak
Maryana Spivak
Strelka
Iliya Khramtsov
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Kazbek
Yevgeny Mironov
Yevgeny Mironov
Venya
Timur Rodriguez
Timur Rodriguez
Banan
Roman Kvashnin
Tatyana Shitova
Tatyana Shitova
Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone
Belka
Ashlee Simpson
Strelka
Sam Witwer
Kazbek
Kira Buckland
Push
Director Aleksandr Khramtsov, Inna Evlannikova, Mike Disa, Vadim Sotskov
Writer Maksim Belozor, John Chua, Mike Disa, Andrey Galanov
Composer Ivan Uryupin
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 6 February 2014
Release date
6 February 2014 Russia КароПрокат 0+
6 February 2014 Belarus
31 July 2014 Denmark
6 February 2014 Kazakhstan
6 February 2014 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $6,451,892
Production KinoAtis
Also known as
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya, Space Dogs 2, Space Dogs: Adventure to the Moon, Astronot Köpekler 2: Ay Macerası, Cãestronautas 2: Uma Aventura na Lua, Csillagkutyák 2.: Kaland a Holdon, Klavim be'khalal: harpatka'ah el ha'yar'e'akh, Kosmiczna jazda. Hau hau! Mamy problem!, Space Dogs - Avventura sulla luna, Space Dogs: Aventura en el espacio, Space Dogs: Aventura na Lua, Белка и Стрелка: Лунные приключения, Білка і Стрілка: Пригоди на Місяці, Космически кучета 2: Лунни приключения, Space Dogs 2: Moon Adventures, Space Dogs Adventure to the Moon, Belka and Strelka: Moon Adventures, Cãestronautas 2: Aventura na Lua

Cartoon rating

5.1
Rate 16 votes
3.8 IMDb
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Best Animated Films  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya - Dubbed trailer
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya Dubbed trailer
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya - Trailer 3
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya Trailer 3
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