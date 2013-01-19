Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Best Friends Forever
Poster of Best Friends Forever
Рейтинги
4.9 IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Best Friends Forever

Best Friends Forever

Best Friends Forever 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Harriet, a comic book artist with a secret, and her reckless BFF, Reba, take their '76 AMC Pacer on the open road and instead get a wild ride towards an impending nuclear apocalypse.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 19 January 2013
Release date
19 January 2013 USA
Production Storeyteller Films
Also known as
Best Friends Forever, 末日狂花
Director
Brea Grant
Cast
Brea Grant
Vera Miao
Alex Berg
Leslie Chappell
Jon Michael Davis
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Best Friends Forever
The Bad Guys 5.7
The Bad Guys (2015)

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more