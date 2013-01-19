Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
4.9
IMDb Rating: 5
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Best Friends Forever
Best Friends Forever
Best Friends Forever
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Synopsis
Harriet, a comic book artist with a secret, and her reckless BFF, Reba, take their '76 AMC Pacer on the open road and instead get a wild ride towards an impending nuclear apocalypse.
Expand
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 53 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
19 January 2013
Release date
19 January 2013
USA
Production
Storeyteller Films
Also known as
Best Friends Forever, 末日狂花
Director
Brea Grant
Cast
Brea Grant
Vera Miao
Alex Berg
Leslie Chappell
Jon Michael Davis
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Best Friends Forever
5.7
The Bad Guys
(2015)
Film rating
4.9
Rate
10
votes
5
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree