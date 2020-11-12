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Kinoafisha Films The Big Shoe

The Big Shoe

, 2013
The Big Shoe
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+

Synopsis

An overbearing mom hires a therapist to work with her shoe-designing son.

Cast

Jim Sturgess
Jim Sturgess
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart
Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Director Steven Shainberg
Writer Mickey Birnbaum, Stacey Hur, Steven Shainberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2013
Also known as
The Big Shoe

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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