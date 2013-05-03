Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
6.2
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's - trailer с закадровым переводом
Kinoafisha Films Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
6.2

Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's

, 2013
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
6.2
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's - trailer с закадровым переводом
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's  trailer с закадровым переводом

Synopsis

A documentary on the Manhattan department store with interviews from an array of fashion designers, style icons, and celebrities.

Cast

Mary-Kate Olsen
Mary-Kate Olsen
William Fichtner
William Fichtner
Ashley Olsen
Ashley Olsen
Susan Lucci
Susan Lucci
Candice Bergen
Candice Bergen
Joan Rivers
Director Matthew Miele
Writer Matthew Miele
Composer Frankie Rose, Parov Stelar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2013
World premiere 3 May 2013
Release date
4 September 2013 Russia All Media 12+
4 September 2013 Belarus
4 September 2013 Kazakhstan
3 May 2013 USA
4 September 2013 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $518,342
Production Berney Films, Quixotic Endeavors
Also known as
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's, Scatter My Ashes, Esparcid mis cenizas en Bergdorf, Fashion sulla 5th Avenue, Rozrzućcie moje prochy nad świątynią mody, Бергдорф Гудман: Больше века на вершине модного олимпа, ニューヨーク・バーグドルフ　魔法のデパート

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's - trailer с закадровым переводом
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's Trailer с закадровым переводом
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's - trailer
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's

The Story of Fashion with Karl Lagerfeld Documentary
2010,
0.0
Feu: Crazy Horse Paris
Feu: Crazy Horse Paris Musical, Documentary
2012, France
6.0
Crazy About Tiffany's
Crazy About Tiffany's Documentary
2016, USA
5.0
Mademoiselle C
Mademoiselle C Documentary
2013, France
5.0
The First Monday in May
The First Monday in May Documentary
2016, USA
7.0
Lagerfeld Confidential
Lagerfeld Confidential Documentary, Biography
2007, France
6.0
McQueen
McQueen Documentary
2018, Great Britain
7.0
Iris
Iris Documentary, Biography, History
2014, USA
7.0
Dior and I
Dior and I Documentary
2014, France
6.0
The September Issue
The September Issue Documentary
2009, USA
7.0
Valentino: The Last Emperor
Valentino: The Last Emperor Biography, History, Documentary
2008, USA
7.0
God Save My Shoes
God Save My Shoes Documentary
2011, USA / France
6.0
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
Leo i Tig. Doroga na Bajkal
2026, Russia, Animation
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Magic Faraway Tree
The Magic Faraway Tree
2025, USA, Adventure, Family
Mommy Down to the Ride
Mommy Down to the Ride
2026, Russia, Comedy
Sem vyorst do rassveta
Sem vyorst do rassveta
2025, Russia, Drama, War, History
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
Over Your Dead Body
Over Your Dead Body
2026, USA / Canada, Thriller, Action, Comedy
Zhdun 2
Zhdun 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more