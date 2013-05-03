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Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
6.2
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
, 2013
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
USA / Documentary / 18+
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6.2
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's
trailer с закадровым переводом
trailer с закадровым переводом
Synopsis
A documentary on the Manhattan department store with interviews from an array of fashion designers, style icons, and celebrities.
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Cast
Mary-Kate Olsen
William Fichtner
Ashley Olsen
Susan Lucci
Candice Bergen
Joan Rivers
Director
Matthew Miele
Writer
Matthew Miele
Composer
Frankie Rose
,
Parov Stelar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2013
World premiere
3 May 2013
Release date
4 September 2013
Russia
All Media
12+
4 September 2013
Belarus
4 September 2013
Kazakhstan
3 May 2013
USA
4 September 2013
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$518,342
Production
Berney Films, Quixotic Endeavors
Also known as
Scatter My Ashes at Bergdorf's, Scatter My Ashes, Esparcid mis cenizas en Bergdorf, Fashion sulla 5th Avenue, Rozrzućcie moje prochy nad świątynią mody, Бергдорф Гудман: Больше века на вершине модного олимпа, ニューヨーク・バーグドルフ 魔法のデパート
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.3
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