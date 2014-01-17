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Poster of Frank
7.1
Frank - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Frank
7.1

Frank

, 2014
Frank
Great Britain, Ireland / Comedy, Drama, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Frank
7.1
Frank - Trailer
Frank  Trailer

Synopsis

Jon, a young wanna-be musician, discovers he's bitten off more than he can chew when he joins an eccentric pop band led by the mysterious and enigmatic Frank.

Cast

Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Frank
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Clara
Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Jon Burroughs
Tess Harper
Scoot McNairy
Scoot McNairy
Don
Mark Huberman
Mark Huberman
Don Biknell
Moira Brooker
Jon's Mother
Paul Butterworth
Jon's Father
Phil Kingston
Radio DJ
Billie Traynor
Cafe Lady
Shane O'Brien
Lucas
Director Lenny Abrahamson
Writer Jon Ronson, Peter Straughan
Composer Stephen Rennicks
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 5 September 2014
World premiere 17 January 2014
Release date
5 June 2014 Russia Cinema Prestige 16+
6 June 2014 Australia
5 June 2014 Belarus
16 April 2015 Brazil
11 June 2014 Denmark
27 August 2015 Germany
9 May 2014 Great Britain
30 July 2014 Hungary
2 May 2014 Ireland
13 June 2014 Italy
3 October 2014 Japan
5 June 2014 Kazakhstan
27 August 2014 Netherlands
10 July 2014 Poland
25 September 2014 South Korea
31 July 2014 Sweden
22 January 2021 Taiwan
16 May 2014 Turkey
15 August 2014 USA R
11 December 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,524,835
Production Element Pictures, Runaway Fridge Productions, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Frank, Frenk, Ban Nhạc Dị Thường, FRANK フランク, Frenkas, Френк, Фрэнк, 弗兰克, 法蘭克, FRANK -フランク-, فرانک, 프랭크

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Frank - Trailer
Frank Trailer
Frank - Trailer with voice-over
Frank Trailer with voice-over
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Frank [singing] Stale beer. Fat fucked, smoked out. Cowpoked. Sequined mountain ladies. I love your wall. Put your arms around me. Fiddly digits, itchy britches. I love you all.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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