Cast
Moira Brooker
Jon's Mother
Paul Butterworth
Jon's Father
Cast and Crew
Writer
Jon Ronson, Peter Straughan
Composer
Stephen Rennicks
Film details
Country
Great Britain / Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2014
Online premiere
5 September 2014
World premiere
17 January 2014
Release date
|5 June 2014
|Russia
| Cinema Prestige
|16+
|6 June 2014
|Australia
|
|
|5 June 2014
|Belarus
|
|
|16 April 2015
|Brazil
|
|
|11 June 2014
|Denmark
|
|
|27 August 2015
|Germany
|
|
|9 May 2014
|Great Britain
|
|
|30 July 2014
|Hungary
|
|
|2 May 2014
|Ireland
|
|
|13 June 2014
|Italy
|
|
|3 October 2014
|Japan
|
|
|5 June 2014
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|27 August 2014
|Netherlands
|
|
|10 July 2014
|Poland
|
|
|25 September 2014
|South Korea
|
|
|31 July 2014
|Sweden
|
|
|22 January 2021
|Taiwan
|
|
|16 May 2014
|Turkey
|
|
|15 August 2014
|USA
|
|R
|11 December 2014
|Ukraine
|
|
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$2,524,835
Production
Element Pictures, Runaway Fridge Productions, Bord Scannán na hÉireann / The Irish Film Board
Also known as
Frank, Frenk, Ban Nhạc Dị Thường, FRANK フランク, Frenkas, Френк, Фрэнк, 弗兰克, 法蘭克, FRANK -フランク-, فرانک, 프랭크