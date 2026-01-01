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5.3
Kinoafisha
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Woman in the mirror
5.3
Woman in the mirror
, 2018
Woman in the mirror
Russia / Romantic, Thriller, Detective / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Cast
Elena Polyanskaya
Kirill Zhandarov
Dmitriy Frid
Mikhail Lebedev
Tatyana Rasskazova
Anna Slynko
Igor Botvin
Anna Brenner-Vartanyan
Olga Kirsanova-Miropolskaya
Director
Ruslan Ibragimov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
3 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2018
Also known as
Woman in the mirror
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
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