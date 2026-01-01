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Poster of Woman in the mirror
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Woman in the mirror
5.3

Woman in the mirror

, 2018
Woman in the mirror
Russia / Romantic, Thriller, Detective / 18+
Poster of Woman in the mirror
5.3

Cast

Elena Polyanskaya
Elena Polyanskaya
Kirill Zhandarov
Kirill Zhandarov
Dmitriy Frid
Dmitriy Frid
Mikhail Lebedev
Tatyana Rasskazova
Tatyana Rasskazova
Anna Slynko
Anna Slynko
Igor Botvin
Igor Botvin
Anna Brenner-Vartanyan
Anna Brenner-Vartanyan
Olga Kirsanova-Miropolskaya
Olga Kirsanova-Miropolskaya
Director Ruslan Ibragimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 3 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2018
Also known as
Woman in the mirror

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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