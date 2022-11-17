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Poster of Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive
7.0
Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive
7.0

Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive

, 2022
Chink: Khostatiy detektiv
Russia / Comedy, Adventure, Detective, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive
7.0
Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive - Trailer
Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive  Trailer

Synopsis

Residents of Honey Valley are preparing for their favourite holiday - City Day, when all citizens have the opportunity to admire a unique artifact - the Golden Beehive. According to legend, it was found by the founders of Honey Valley, and legend has it that thousands of misfortunes will befall the town if the Hive disappears. On the eve of the holiday, the Hive was stolen. Blame it on the squirrel Chink, assistant owl detective Sofi. Chink and his friends will have to unravel the case, find a real crook and return not only the Golden Hive, but also peace to the Valley.

Cast

Yan Tsapnik
Yan Tsapnik
Barsuk
Evelina Blyodans
Evelina Blyodans
Sofi
Aleksandr Oleshko
Aleksandr Oleshko
Fil
Boris Smolkin
Boris Smolkin
Karl
Miroslava Karpovich
Miroslava Karpovich
Belka
Mikhail Kshishtovsky
Nik
Ivan Chaban
Chink
Sergey Chikhachyov
Sergey Chikhachyov
Morzh
Director Grigoriy Vozhakin
Writer Darya Dontsova, Aleksandr Myshanskiy, Grigoriy Vozhakin, Andrey Zhitkov
Composer DJ Gruv
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 17 November 2022
Release date
17 November 2022 Russia Централ Партнершип
17 November 2022 Azerbaijan 6+
25 August 2023 Bulgaria
7 September 2023 Montenegro
7 September 2023 Serbia
4 May 2023 UAE 18TC
Budget 250,000,000 RUR
Worldwide Gross $1,095,354
Production Cinema Fund, Magic Factory Animation, Soyuzmultfilm
Also known as
Chink: Khostatiy detektiv, Chirp, el investigador de Honey Hills, Detective Chirp & the Golden Beehive, Zıpır Dedektif ve Altın Arı Kovanı, Детектив Чинк и Златният кошер, Чинк: Хвостатый детектив

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
5.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 24 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive - Trailer
Detective Chirp & The Golden Beehive Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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