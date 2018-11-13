Similar films for Durante la tormenta
The Invisible Guest Crime, Thriller, Detective
2017, Spain
7.0
The Body Mystery, Thriller
2012, Spain
7.0
The Occupant Adventure, Drama, Thriller
2020, Spain
6.0
The Call Thriller, Mystery
2020, South Korea
6.0
Fractured Thriller, Detective
2019, USA
6.0
The Platform Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, Spain
7.0
Forgotten Mystery, Thriller
2017, South Korea
7.0
The Bar Horror, Thriller, Comedy
2017, Spain / Argentina
6.0
At the End of the Tunnel Crime, Drama, Thriller
2016, Argentina / Spain
7.0
The Hidden Face Thriller
2011, Spain / Colombia
7.0
Sleep Tight Horror, Thriller
2011, Spain
7.0
Julia's Eyes Thriller, Horror
2010, Spain
6.0