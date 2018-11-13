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Poster of Durante la tormenta
7.1
Durante la tormenta - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Durante la tormenta
7.1

Durante la tormenta

, 2018
Durante la tormenta
Spain / Thriller, Drama, Fantasy, Detective / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Durante la tormenta
7.1
Durante la tormenta - Trailer
Durante la tormenta  Trailer

Cast

Adriana Ugarte
Adriana Ugarte
Vera Roy
Chino Darín
Chino Darín
Inspector Leyra
Javier Gutiérrez
Javier Gutiérrez
Ángel Prieto
Álvaro Morte
Álvaro Morte
David Ortiz
Nora Navas
Nora Navas
Clara Medina
Miquel Fernández
Miquel Fernández
Aitor Medina
Clara Segura
Clara Segura
Hilda Weiss
Mima Riera
María Lasarte
Aina Clotet
Úrsula
Albert Pérez
Román
Director Oriol Paulo
Writer Oriol Paulo, Lara Sendim
Composer Fernando Velázquez
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 22 February 2019
World premiere 13 November 2018
Release date
28 March 2019 China
22 March 2019 Great Britain
30 November 2018 Spain
Worldwide Gross $17,325,485
Production Atresmedia Cine, Atresmedia, Audiovisual Aval SGR
Also known as
Durante la tormenta, Mirage, Fatamorgana, 幻象, Durant la tempesta, Durante a Tormenta, Fırtına Anı, Káprázat, Mientras dure la tormenta, Miražas, Myrskyn aikana, Parallelwelten, Under stormen, Za vreme oluje, Záhadná bouře, Η οφθαλμαπάτη, Во время грозы, Під час грози, По време на бурята, سراب, 嵐の中で, 幻景, 暴风雨的幻象, 海市蜃楼, 风暴, durante la tormenta aka mirage

Film rating

7.1
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Durante la tormenta - Trailer
Durante la tormenta Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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