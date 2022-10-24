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Poster of Flight 811
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Flight 811
6.1

Flight 811

, 2022
Uçus 811
Turkey / Drama, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Flight 811
6.1

Synopsis

Follows the story of Azra and Cengiz, a couple who take a precious stone worth $2 million to auction in the USA, on the plane number 811. A distrustful death on the plane from Istanbul to New York changes the fate of all passengers.

Cast

Omer Akgullu
Beste Bereket
Yasemin
Cemal Celik
Dinçer
Burcu Kara
Azra
Ömer Akgüllü
Armagan
Zeynep Elçin
Cabin Attendant
Emre Karayel
Özkan
Ergun Kuyucu
Mirac Yasar Lök
Yolcu
Yosi Mizrahi
Cengiz
Ceyda Çinar Onbul
Psychologist
Director Hakan Kerim Karademir
Writer Ahmet Saatçioglu, Onur Özcan
Composer Mustafa Yazicioglu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 24 October 2022
Release date
9 March 2023 Azerbaijan 16+
Worldwide Gross $18,459
Production H.K.F. Productions, Ilgaz Film
Also known as
Uçus 811, Flight 811, Uçuş 811

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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