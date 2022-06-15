ProductionContents Panda, Next Entertainment World (NEW)
Also known as
Manyeo: Part 2. The Other One, The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One, The Witch: Part 2, La Bruja: La Cacería, A Bruxa: Parte 2, Manyeo 2, Manyeo Part 2. The Other One, Manyeo: Part 2, Manyeo: Part 2. Lo go, Nõid 2, Sát Thủ Nhân Tạo 2: Mẫu Vật Còn Lại, The Witch 2: The Other One, The Witch: The Other One, THE Witch／魔女 －増殖－, Wiedźma: Inna, Відьма: Частина 2. Інша, Эксперимент «Ведьма», 魔女二部曲：另一個她, THE WITCH／魔女 -増殖-, 마녀 2, 마녀 파트 2. The Other One, 마녀 Part2. The Other One, 마녀(魔女) Part2. The Other One, Manyeo: 2 Bu. Dareun Hana, The Witch: Part 2. The Collision, 魔女2, 魔女2：另一个她