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Poster of Manyeo 2: Lo go
6.3
Manyeo 2: Lo go - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Manyeo 2: Lo go
6.3

Manyeo 2: Lo go

, 2022
Manyeo 2: Lo go
South Korea / Action, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Manyeo 2: Lo go
6.3
Manyeo 2: Lo go - Dubbed trailer
Manyeo 2: Lo go  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Kim Da-mi
Kim Da-mi
Koo Ja Yoon
Ku Jin
Ku Jin
Yong Du
Park Eun-bin
Kyung-hee
Seo Eun-soo
Sgt. Jo
Ku Jin
Ku Jin
Yong Du
Shin Si-ah
Shin Si-ah
Girl
Jo Min-su
Dr. Baek
Jin Goo
Yong Du
Han Sang-kyung
Yong Du's subordinate #10
Lee Jong-seok
Lee Jong-seok
Jang
Seong Yoo-bin
Dae-gil
Choi Dong-goo
Yong Doo #2
Director Park Hoon-jung
Writer Park Hoon-jung
Composer Mowg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 8 November 2022
World premiere 15 June 2022
Release date
29 January 2026 Guatemala
14 November 2024 Mexico B-15
15 June 2022 Netherlands 18
6 February 2025 Peru
15 June 2022 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $23,068,596
Production Contents Panda, Next Entertainment World (NEW)
Also known as
Manyeo: Part 2. The Other One, The Witch: Part 2 - The Other One, The Witch: Part 2, La Bruja: La Cacería, A Bruxa: Parte 2, Manyeo 2, Manyeo Part 2. The Other One, Manyeo: Part 2, Manyeo: Part 2. Lo go, Nõid 2, Sát Thủ Nhân Tạo 2: Mẫu Vật Còn Lại, The Witch 2: The Other One, The Witch: The Other One, THE Witch／魔女　－増殖－, Wiedźma: Inna, Відьма: Частина 2. Інша, Эксперимент «Ведьма», 魔女二部曲：另一個她, THE WITCH／魔女 -増殖-, 마녀 2, 마녀 파트 2. The Other One, 마녀 Part2. The Other One, 마녀(魔女) Part2. The Other One, Manyeo: 2 Bu. Dareun Hana, The Witch: Part 2. The Collision, 魔女2, 魔女2：另一个她

Film rating

6.3
Rate 13 votes
6.3 IMDb
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Film Trailers

All trailers
Manyeo 2: Lo go - Dubbed trailer
Manyeo 2: Lo go Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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