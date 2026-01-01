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Poster of I Confess
7.3
Kinoafisha Films I Confess
7.3

I Confess

, 1953
I Confess
USA / Detective, Film-Noir, Thriller / 18+
Poster of I Confess
7.3

Synopsis

A priest who comes under suspicion for murder cannot clear his name without breaking the seal of the confessional.

Cast

Montgomery Clift
Father Michael Logan
Karl Malden
Inspector Larrue
Brian Aherne
Willy Robertson
Roger Dann
Pierre Grandfort
Anne Baxter
Ruth Grandfort
O.E. Hasse
Otto Keller
Dolly Haas
Alma Keller
Charles Andre
Father Millars
Nan Boardman
Maid
Henry Corden
Det. Sgt. Farouche
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer George Tabori, William Archibald, Paul Anthelme
Composer Dimitri Tiomkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 12 February 1953
Release date
24 August 1955 Argentina
2 December 1953 Australia
1 October 1953 Austria 12
9 November 1953 Brazil
12 February 1953 Canada
30 November 1953 Denmark
28 August 1953 Finland K-16
26 January 2011 France
28 February 1953 Germany
6 March 1953 Great Britain
14 November 1953 Italy
15 April 1954 Japan G
31 December 1953 Mexico
15 May 1953 Netherlands
24 February 1996 Portugal
19 September 1956 South Korea
27 August 1953 Sweden
12 November 1954 Switzerland 12
28 February 1953 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,598
Production Warner Bros.
Also known as
I Confess, Ich beichte, La loi du silence, Mi secreto me condena, Ik beken, Jag bekänner, Yo confieso, A Tortura do Silêncio, Alfred Hitchcock's 'I Confess!', Ani Mitvade, Aš išpažistu, Condemned to Silence, Confesso!, I exomologisis, Ich gestehe, Io confesso, Ispovedam se, Ispovijedam se, Jeg tilstår, Jo confesso, Mărturisire, Meggyónom, Mi pecado me condena, Minä tunnustan, My Secret Condemns Me, Priznam, Skriftemålet, The Confession, The Law of Silence, Wyznaję, Zum Schweigen verurteilt, Η εξομολόγηση, Аз изповядвам, Я исповедуюсь, Я сповідаюся, 懺情記, 私は告白する, Alfred Hitchcock's "I Confess", "I Confess"

Film rating

7.3
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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